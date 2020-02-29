The Media Theatre Announces Cast Of BABY

"BABY", the musical from the acclaimed duo Richard Maltby, Jr., and David Shire, examines how parents-to-be experience the emotional stresses and triumphs, as well as the desperate lows and the comic highs that accompany the anticipation and arrival of a baby.

Three couples on a university campus deal with the painful, rewarding and agonizingly funny consequences of the universal experience of pregnancy and upcoming parenthood. There are the college students, barely at the beginning of their adult lives; the thirty-somethings, having trouble conceiving but determined to try; and the middle-aged parents, looking forward to seeing their last child graduate from college... when a night of unexpected passion lands them back where they started.

Jesse Cline will direct the musical at The Media Theatre, which is on stage March 11-29. Christian Ryan assists Cline and choreographs, with Ben Kapilow as Music Director.Tickets are available at mediatheatre.org or by calling 610-891-0100

The cast of BABY is:

Lizzie....Katie Emery

Danny...Gregory Power

Pam...Ashley Sweetman

Nick...Evan Ross Brody

Arlene...Pam Jorgensen

Alan....John Smitherman

The Ensemble consists of Sara Braslow, Patrick Ludt, Kimberly Maxson, Wyatt McManus, Leah Senseney, Grant Struble, Ryane Nicole Studivant, and Tiara Whaley





