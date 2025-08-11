The Layaway To Bring Intimate Cabaret To Philadelphia’s Iconic Wanamaker Building This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FringeArts will partner with The Bearded Ladies Cabaret to present The Layaway, a new cabaret series staged inside the historic Wanamaker Building as part of the 2025 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Presented in collaboration with Opera Philadelphia’s Pipe Up! series, performances will take place September 13–28, 2025. Tickets are available at PhillyFringe.org.

Nestled in a space normally closed to the public, The Layaway transforms this landmark into a vibrant hideaway where art, music, and mischief meet. Audiences can expect an eclectic lineup ranging from stripped-down acoustic sets to organ-inspired performances, genderqueer cabaret, and special family programming.

“The Layaway is about creating a soft place to land—a space for joy, performance, and connection,” said director Sally Ollove, Associate Artistic Director of The Bearded Ladies Cabaret. “We hope audiences will come ready to wrap themselves in queer joy and gorgeous performance.”

Performance Schedule

September 13 at 9pm

September 14 at 3pm (Family Programming)

September 20 at 9pm

September 21 at 3pm (Family Programming)

September 27 at 9pm

September 28 at 3pm (Family Programming)

Tickets can be purchased online at FringeArts.com, by phone at 215-413-1318, or in person at the Fringe Festival Box Office (140 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia).