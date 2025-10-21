The Lady Hoofers' THE TAPCRACKER to Return For A Limited Engagement at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble is preparing for their widely-celebrated signature production of The Tapcracker, returning for the 2025 season at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre. Tickets are $35-$65 and are currently on sale.

The Lady Hoofers' all-tap version of the holiday favorite has "taken its rightful place among the Philadelphia holiday traditions on the Avenue of the Arts" (Broad Street Review). With a cast of over 40 dancers from PA, NJ, and DE, The Tapcracker transports audiences to Paris, where an infestation of rats has thrown the city into chaos: toy soldiers guard the Eiffel Tower, mice wreak havoc in the Metro, and Duke Ellington's swinging rendition of the beloved Tchaikovsky score will leave you dancing in your seat.

"After three years of fundraising, we are thrilled to perform for the first time on our new portable wood floor," says Managing Director Katie Budris. "Finding someone knowledgeable and skilled enough to construct what we needed was challenging, but Tony 'the tap floor guy' Hernandez from California has constructed exactly what we need: hardwood, interlocking panels that will amplify our sound and provide joint support for our dancers. We can't wait to deliver The Tapcracker with a whole new sound."

The wood floor is not the only new component to this year's production. The ensemble will also premiere a new work of choreography by First Company dancer Mia Valeriote.

"We want audience members who attend year after year to continue to be surprised by the production," says Artistic Director Tamera Dallam. "Mia's unique sense of syncopation and fast footwork will bring a fresh take on our subway scene this year that is sure to impress."

New to leading roles this year are Apprentice dancer Sarah Taylor of Delanco, NJ as the Tapcracker and First Company dancer Molly Layden of Coatesville, PA as the Queen of Versailles; reprising their roles for the second year Apprentice dancer Aubree Hankinson of Morgantown, PA as the Mouse Queen; and Youth Ensemble dancer Taylor Adams of Wilmington, DE as Clara.

At all performances, refreshments, apparel, holiday gifts, and tap-themed stocking stuffers will be available for purchase. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.