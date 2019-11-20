The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus Announces Holiday-Themed Programming & Family-Friendly Event

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is pleased to announce a diverse array of holiday-themed programming & family-friendly events, including: returning favorites from the Kimmel Center's esteemed Resident Companies like The Philadelphia Orchestra, Pennsylvania Ballet, and The Philly POPS; FREE Gospel events; and opportunity for community outreach & city-wide celebrations like the FREE 15th annual New Year's Day celebration. This year, the Kimmel Center partners with Urban Affairs Coalition for "Warmth for the Holidays 2019" donation drive, collecting new hats, scarves, mittens and gloves for children and adults. This collection supports Grand Central and Center For H.O.P.E. Don't forget to schedule in some quality family time in the Commonwealth Plaza amongst the winter wonderland - it's a multicultural holiday celebration! Plus, just announced - the Kimmel Center-commissioned aerial papel picado installation Look Up! Look In., from local Mexican-American artist Karina Puente, will remain through January 26.

"The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is a hub for our city's expanding live performance scene, with an ongoing mission to engage the region's diverse communities with art through performance and education," said Ed Cambron, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. "The holiday season is no exception. Along with a few of our beloved Resident Companies, we invite the community to share our home for the holidays, as we present programs that appeal to different tastes and ages. We are thrilled to host a brand-new FREE holiday series, featuring five Philadelphia Gospel choirs in our Commonwealth Plaza, and we will once again participate in community outreach to ensure our fellow Philadelphians experience happy & healthy holiday seasons."

Below is a full, detailed list of holiday season programming on the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus:

LOOK UP! LOOK IN.

FREE

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Commonwealth Plaza

Through January 26, 2020 - Open to public during building operating hours

The Kimmel Center commissioned Look Up! Look In by Mexican-American, Philadelphia-based artist Karina Puente and Karina Puente Arts International, for an exhibition originally running through November 17. Puente has designed "Papel Picado", 53 hand-cut panels suspended above the Commonwealth Plaza. The installations are 5-feet wide and range between 6-12 feet long. Look Up! Look In is part of the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' ongoing Commonwealth Plaza activation & FREE programming, following the popular Swing @ the Kimmel virtual reality installation.

"Papel Picado", or "perforated paper/pecked paper", originally derived from the Aztecs, specifically within the San Salvador Huixcolotla area of Mexico, and is created by crafting shapes into paper. Papel picado is also at times associated with air as an element. Headed by Puente, Karina Puente Arts International is a female-run, Philadelphia-based studio. Puente's work has been displayed at Columbia University, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Studios at Mass MoCA, Corcoran National Gallery, Miami MoCA, Weeksville Heritage Center in Brooklyn, the Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe, and Elverhoj Museum of History and Art.



WARMTH FOR THE HOLIDAYS 2019

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus

Beginning December 2, 2019 - Open to public during building operating hours

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is proud to partner with Urban Affairs Coalition for Warmth for the Holidays 2019. Look for donation boxes located across the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus to drop new hats, scarves, mittens and gloves for children and adults. This collection supports Grand Central and Center For H.O.P.E.

WMGK TURKEY DROP

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus - Outside Broad Street doors of Kimmel Center

November 26, 2019, beginning at 6:00 a.m.

Join the fun during the annual WMGK Turkey Drop, hosted in partnership with John DeBella and set up in front of the Kimmel Center. All are invited to bring monetary or frozen turkey donations in support of Cityteam, ensuring fellow Philadelphians will receive a Thanksgiving meal this year. Free hot chocolate will be provided by Garces Events.

6ABC THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

Parkway

November 28, 2019

Tune in to the 6ABC Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28 for appearances from upcoming Broadway Philadelphia 2019-20 shows, including Spongebob: The Musical; Cirque Dreams Holidaze; and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

GOSPEL ON THE PLAZA

FREE

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Commonwealth Plaza

Featuring Ebenezer Seventh-day Adventist Church Choir

November 30, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

Following 6 years of record-breaking attendance and participation from nearly 5,000 choir members across the region for their annual A Soulful Christmas celebration, the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is expanding its commitment to the gospel genre with the addition of 5 free performances by local choirs on the Kimmel Center's Plaza stage between November 30 and December 22, 2019.

This FREE event features Ebenezer Seventh-day Adventist Church Choir.

Pastor Carlos McConico

Music Ministry Director Gwendolyn Foster

ORGAN AND BRASS CHRISTMAS

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall

December 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Featuring Musicians of The Philadelphia Orchestra's Brass Section & Organist Peter Richard Conte

Hark the herald trumpets (and horns, trombones, and tuba) sing! The unmatched sound and musicality of The Philadelphia Orchestra's legendary brass section usher in the holiday season on a high note. And the glory of the Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ adds another heavenly voice to this collection of treasured Christmas music, with master organist Peter Richard Conte at the keyboard for this festive presentation.

GOSPEL ON THE PLAZA

FREE

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Commonwealth Plaza

Featuring Music Ministry of White Rock Baptist Church

December 4, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

Following 6 years of record-breaking attendance and participation from nearly 5,000 choir members across the region for their annual A Soulful Christmas celebration, the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is expanding its commitment to the gospel genre with the addition of 5 free performances by local choirs on the Kimmel Center's Plaza stage between November 30 and December 22, 2019.

This FREE event features Music Ministry of White Rock Baptist Church.

Reverend Dr. William J. Shaw

Music Ministry Director Dr. Lark Ball

George Balanchine'S THE NUTCRACKER®

Pennsylvania Ballet

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Academy of Music

December 6 - 31, 2019, Times Vary

It simply isn't the holidays without a trip to the Academy of Music for a performance of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®. For decades, this amazing production has been Philadelphia's most beloved holiday tradition. Set to Tchaikovsky's famous score, the incredible dancing and lavish sets and costumes bring to life the story of a young girl's magical dream - a dream that never loses its appeal.

A PHILLY POPS CHRISTMAS: SPECTACULAR SOUNDS OF THE SEASON!

The Philly POPS

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall

December 7 - 21, 2019, Times Vary

After the energy and sparkle of his hugely successful 2013, 2014, and 2015 Christmas shows, audiences eagerly anticipated Principal Guest Conductor David Charles Abell's holiday homecoming.

David's back with an original program featuring The Philly POPS Festival Chorus, The Philadelphia Boys Choir, The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Gospel Choir, and organist Peter Richard Conte.

Joining in for the fun is Broadway royalty Mandy Gonzalez-fresh from her breakout performance in Hamilton-returning her incandescent warmth and fabulous dresses to Philly's favorite holiday tradition. Last Christmas, audiences fell in love with Mandy's celestial vocal power and infectious charm. Expect to hear her heart-stopping interpretations of all the classics, as well as "Let it Go" from Disney's Frozen, which she sang in front of Independence Hall on July 3, 2017 in her trademark fashion!

The program will also feature the Melodica Men, two Juilliard and Peabody Conservatory graduates who achieved fame on YouTube for their hilarious videos. They are true virtuosos of an under-appreciated musical instrument.

A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS WITH SPECIAL GUEST BISHOP NORMAN HUTCHINS

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall

December 10, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

The annual A Soulful Christmas returns this winter with an inspiring, uplifting communal gathering of regional choristers, performing holiday spirituals and gospel favorites! There is no better way to feel the Christmas spirit. Get excited to share Christmas messages of goodwill towards all humankind! With Artistic & Music Director: Dr. J. Donald Dumpson & co-hosts Patty Jackson (WDAS-FM 105.3), Dyana Williams (WRNB-FM 100.3), and Fred Blain (WNAP-AM 1160).

Bishop Norman Hutchins is a nationally recognized, award-winning gospel artist recording noted songs such as "Emmanuel", "God's Got a Blessing", "Jesus I Love You", and "Battlefield". He is currently the pastor of Frontline Ministries in Dover, Delaware where he and his wife, Pastor Karen Hutchins, founded the ministry. In 2016, Bishop Hutchins, always being a servant on the front line, founded & became the Presiding Prelate of the Frontline Covenant Fellowship of Churches, Inc. His purpose is to glorify God, evangelize the lost, and edify the Body of Christ. Bishop Hutchins' motto is "The worst is over, and the best is yet to come!"

GOSPEL ON THE PLAZA

FREE

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Commonwealth Plaza

Featuring Mount Airy Church of God in Christ Choir

December 13, 2019, 6:00 p.m.

Following 6 years of record-breaking attendance and participation from nearly 5,000 choir members across the region for their annual A Soulful Christmas celebration, the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is expanding its commitment to the gospel genre with the addition of 5 free performances by local choirs on the Kimmel Center's Plaza stage between November 30 and December 22, 2019.

This FREE event features Mount Airy Church of God in Christ Choir.

Bishop J. Louis Felton

Music Director Elder William Reed III

CHRISTMAS KIDS' SPECTACULAR FAMILY CONCERT

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall

December 14, 2019, 11:30 a.m.

Aram Demirjian - Conductor

It's the start of the holiday season! Join us for a festive celebration of all your favorite Christmas sounds and sing-alongs. Listen closely for those jingle bells, too-you never know who might pay a special visit to Verizon Hall.

THE PHILLY POPS JAZZ ORCHESTRA OF PHILADELPHIA HOLIDAY CELEBRATION!

The Philly POPS

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Perelman Theater

December 14, 2019, 8:00 p.m.

The Philly POPS' Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia, under the direction of POPS Artistic Director for Jazz Terell Stafford, performs Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn's The Nutcracker: Suite in a one-night-only show, The Harlem Nutcracker. This show also includes star turns from renowned jazz-fusion trumpet player Randy Brecker and big-band drummer Jeff Hamilton. This is the jazz orchestra's sixth annual presentation of The Harlem Nutcracker, a tradition started in honor of the great saxophonist, Jimmy Heath.

TUBA CHRISTMAS

FREE

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Commonwealth Plaza

December 15, 2019, 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

There's nothing more comforting than hearing the holiday classics. This December, the holidays come to life as more than 100 regional tuba, sousaphone, and euphonium players join together in a free performance for people of all ages. 2019 marks the 46th anniversary for Tuba Christmas concerts/events which are presented throughout the world!

VIENNA BOYS CHOIR - CHRISTMAS IN VIENNA

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall

December 15, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

*NOTE - The Philadelphia Orchestra does not perform at this concert.

The world-renowned Vienna Boys Choir has been delighting music lovers across the globe for six centuries with their purity of tone, distinctive charm, and popular repertoire. Christmas in Vienna showcases these gifted young musicians with voices of unforgettable beauty in an extraordinary program featuring Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, popular songs, and, of course, holiday favorites.

SILENT NIGHT SING-IN

Free at the Kimmel

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Commonwealth Plaza

December 16, 2019, 7:00 p.m.

(6:00 p.m. Arrival, 6:15 - 6:45 p.m. Rehearsal, 7:00 p.m. performance)

With John Conahan, Composer/Conductor

Emceed by WRTI 90.1 FM Classical Host Gregg Whiteside

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus presents the second annual Silent Night Sing-In, a FREE event in the Kimmel Center's Commonwealth Plaza on Monday, December 16, 2019. Singers and diverse ensembles from across the Greater Philadelphia region are invited to join together for the region's largest "sing-in" of the holiday classics "Silent Night" and "O Come All Ye Faithful." Philadelphia composer/conductor John Conahan will be onsite to lead singers in new arrangements of these beloved melodies that are easy to learn for any musical skill level.

GOSPEL ON THE PLAZA

FREE

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Commonwealth Plaza

Featuring Beloved St. John Evangelistic Church Choir

December 17, 2019, 6:00 p.m.

Following 6 years of record-breaking attendance and participation from nearly 5,000 choir members across the region for their annual A Soulful Christmas celebration, the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is expanding its commitment to the gospel genre with the addition of 5 free performances by local choirs on the Kimmel Center's Plaza stage between November 30 and December 22, 2019.

This FREE event features Beloved St. John Evangelistic Church Choir.

Pastor Clement M. Lupton, III

Minister of Music Scot Stevens

CHRIS TOMLIN CHRISTMAS: CHRISTMAS SONGS OF WORSHIP

Kimmel Center Presents

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater

December 18, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

This is going to be an incredible night with Chris Tomlin celebrating the reason for the season. It is an intimate night of remembering what the season is all about, remembering what Christmas is about, remembering why we celebrate and why we worship, and remembering our Savior together.

THE GLORIOUS SOUND OF CHRISTMAS®

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall

December 19 - 21, 2019, Times Vary

Bramwell Tovey - Conductor

The Glorious Sound of Christmas has been a Philadelphia Orchestra tradition since the Philadelphians and Eugene Ormandy released the now-iconic recording in 1962. Make these concerts part of your holiday tradition with these jubilant and family-friendly concerts.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater

December 20 - 21, 2019, Times Vary

Everyone's favorite holiday classic comes to life in the all-new touring production A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE! Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season. A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE is a present the whole family can enjoy! Adapted from Charles M. Schulz's timeless story of the spirit of Christmas, A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE features the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi, as well as a concert of beloved holiday carols performed by the Peanuts characters. There's no better way to discover the magic of the season!

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage! is part of the Family Discovery Series, sponsored by Santander.

MESSIAH

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall

December 22, 2019, 2:00 p.m.

Jane Glover - Conductor

Philadelphia Symphonic Choir

Joe Miller - Director

Shortly after sending Handel his libretto for a new oratorio, Charles Jennens wrote to a friend, hoping that the composer "will lay out his whole genius and skill upon it." In 24 days of feverish writing, Handel did just that, creating his immortal Messiah. Pioneering conductor and Handel expert Jane Glover brings her decades of experience with opera and Baroque music back to the Kimmel Center for our holiday presentation of this masterwork, with the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir joining the Orchestra for a revelatory performance.

GOSPEL ON THE PLAZA

FREE

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Commonwealth Plaza

Featuring St. Thomas Gospel Choir from The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas

December 22, 2019, 6:00 p.m.

Following 6 years of record-breaking attendance and participation from nearly 5,000 choir members across the region for their annual A Soulful Christmas celebration, the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is expanding its commitment to the gospel genre with the addition of 5 free performances by local choirs on the Kimmel Center's Plaza stage between November 30 and December 22, 2019.

This FREE event features St. Thomas Gospel Choir from The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas.

The Very Rev. Canon Martini Shaw

Mr. Waltier Blocker, Gospel Choir Master

Daryn Stewart, Business and Bookings Manager

CIRQUE DREAMS: HOLIDAZE

Broadway Philadelphia

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater

December 26 - 29, 2019, Times Vary

Cirque Dreams: Holidaze lights up the 2019 holiday season with its popular and electrifying stage spectacular The New York Daily News proclaims a "delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleighload and so full of energy it could end our dependence on oil."

Cirque Dreams: Holidaze features the most unique cast of incomparable cirque artists and theatrical talent to wow audiences nationwide. This critically-acclaimed extravaganza is a BROADWAY MUSICAL AND NEW CIRQUE ADVENTURE WRAPPED INTO THE ULTIMATE HOLIDAY GIFT FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY.

Over 300 imaginative costumes, 20 world-class astonishing acts, the finest singers, original music and seasonal favorites celebrate Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas and New Year's in a 2-hour breathtaking spectacle. Audiences of all ages will marvel at soaring acrobatics, gravity defying feats and extravagant theatrical production. Experience this unique multi-million-dollar live stage production that dazzled at the Kennedy Center, sparkled at the Grand Ole Opry House and BroadwayWorld calls "The Perfect Holiday Gift...a show that everyone will enjoy."

Recommended for ages 5 and older. The listed age is a recommendation, but please use your own discretion when making a decision for your young-theatergoer. Ultimately, the recommended ages are guidelines. Only you will know how your child will respond to the live theater experience. Please consider the following factors when making your decision: the content in the show, age recommendations, the age and personal development of your child, and previous experiences. All patrons regardless of age require a ticket, including babes in arms.

Cirque Dreams: Holidaze is part of the Family Discovery Series, sponsored by Santander.

SALUTE TO VIENNA NEW YEAR'S CONCERT

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall

December 28, 2019, 2:30 p.m.

Waltz into 2020 with Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert, now an American Tradition! This dazzling performance evokes a golden age of Viennese music, brimming with energy, merriment, and romance. It is a glorious re-creation of the beloved Neujahrskonzert, the concert that has welcomed the New Year for more than 80 years in Vienna and all over the world.

Led by a witty and charming conductor who is an expert in Viennese music, Salute to Vienna brings the music of Johann Strauss to life with European singers, ballroom dancers, and ballet. Backed by the Strauss Symphony of America, the performance is rich with selections from beloved operettas, elegant dances, lively overtures, and the beautiful Blue Danube Waltz. Celebrate the start of the New Year with Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert, delighting audiences in Philadelphia for 19 years.

Produced by Attila Glatz Concert Productions

Alastair Willis, conductor (London)

Peggy Steiner, soprano (Dresden)

Michael Heim, tenor (Vienna)

Featuring dancers from Kiev-Aniko Ballet of Ukraine & International Champion Ballroom Dancers

NEW YEAR'S EVE

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall

December 31, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Bramwell Tovey - Conductor

The popular Bramwell Tovey returns, bringing his inimitable flair and irrepressible joy to our New Year's Eve concert. Bring on the bubbly and ring in 2020 with the Fabulous Philadelphians.

NEW YEAR'S DAY CELEBRATION

FREE

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Commonwealth Plaza

January 1, 2020, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus welcomes Philadelphia to the 15th annual FREE New Year's Day Celebration. The inside of the Kimmel Center will be alive with daylong performances on the Commonwealth Plaza stage, as all are invited to enjoy birds' eye views of the Mummers Parade, giveaways, and family- friendly activities from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Activities include face painting, roaming jugglers, hula hooping by J-Hoop, balloon art, ticket giveaways, a "prize" wheel, and more. The Kimmel Center's high-school aged ShowStoppers musical theater students and the Creative Music Program for Jazz students will perform. The day will include a Garces Events FREE hot chocolate lounge with add-on toppings, as well as pop-up hot dog cart and cotton candy.

Garces Events will host its one-of-a-kind "Broad Street Bash" brunch on the Tier 2 balcony. Guests can enjoy unlimited food and drink from 11:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., while taking in some of the best views of the Mummers Parade in the city. Enjoy brunch classics such as assorted pastries, muffins and danishes, fresh fruit, and quiche; Garces favorites continue with signature Village Burgers, crispy fries, pizza, and a dessert station featuring assorted cookies, cupcakes, tarts, and brownies.

Garces will offer a cash bar beginning at 3:30 p.m. Tickets for food and drinks (bloody marys included) are available at www.kimmelcenter.org.

THREE KINGS DAY

FREE

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Commonwealth Plaza

January 4, 2020, 4:00 p.m.

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is proud to once again host the annual, FREE Three Kings Day celebration in association with the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia and the Mexican Cultural Center on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 4 p.m. Open to the public, the event (also called "El Dia de Reyes") honors the holiday celebrated widely in Latino and Hispanic communities. 2020 marks the 6th year of the Kimmel Center's partnership with the Mexican Cultural Center.





