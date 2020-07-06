The Crossing Presents Weekly Series RISING W/ THE CROSSING: EQUINOX LOPE

GRAMMY-winning choir The Crossing, led by conductor Donald Nally, today is launching Series 2 of Rising w/ The Crossing: Equinox Lope, the new music ensemble's musical response to the pandemic, isolation, and quarantine. Each Monday at sunrise, The Crossing will release a full, live concert recording, as originally heard in the broadcast following the concert, hosted by Donald Nally. The weekly release will include the original program with notes from composers and texts, the WRTI 90.1FM broadcast hosted by Nally, as well as a new, introductory note in which he talks about the process. Each program, with notes, will be available for one week at www.crossingchoir.org/equinox.

Rising w/ The Crossing: Equinox Lope launches today with The Crossing's November 2017 concert, the national anthems, featuring the ensemble with the strings of the International Contemporary Ensemble in works of Caroline Shaw, Ted Hearne, and David Lang. On the heels of Independence Day, the program discusses what makes a nation: its immigrants (in Shaw's To the Hands), its language (in Hearne's Consent), its fears (in Lang's the national anthems), and absence (in Hearne's What it might say). Rising w/ The Crossing: Equinox Lope features artwork by Christopher St. John.

After featuring David Lang's protect yourself from infection in a new film version, Rising w/ The Crossing Series 1 gained national attention and was featured in the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and NPR's Performance Today. The Crossing's website archiving each of the sixty editions - www.crossingchoir.org/rising - has been archived by The Library of Congress as a cultural artifact "important part of this collection and the historical record." Series 1 also included the release of two new albums from The Crossing: Michael Gordon's Anonymous Man (March 20, 2020), and James Primosch's CARTHAGE (May 22, 2020).

Rising w/ The Crossing focuses on live, unedited performances from the past and was conceived by Donald Nally during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to maintain a connection with a broad landscape of people in the absence of singing together, an activity that has been determined high-risk by scientists. Rising w/ The Crossing Series 1 began at about the Spring Equinox and offered daily listening nearly to the Summer Solstice. Rising w/ The Crossing: Equinox Lope begins Midsummer and will offer weekly listening through the Fall Equinox. The programs are recorded by Paul Vazquez of Digital Mission Audio Services and first appeared on WRTI 90.1FM, Philadelphia's Classical and Jazz Public Radio.

About The Crossing:



The Crossing is a GRAMMY-winning professional chamber choir conducted by Donald Nally and dedicated to new music. It is committed to working with creative teams to make and record new, substantial works for choir that explore and expand ways of writing for choir, singing in choir, and listening to music for choir. Many of its over 100 commissioned premieres address social, environmental, and political issues. With a commitment to recording its commissions, The Crossing has issued 20 releases, receiving two GRAMMY Awards for Best Choral Performance (2018, 2019), and five GRAMMY nominations in four years.

The Crossing collaborates with some of the world's most accomplished ensembles and artists, including the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, the American Composers Orchestra, Network for New Music, Lyric Fest, Piffaro, Tempesta di Mare Baroque Chamber Orchestra, PRISM Saxophone Quartet, Toshimaru Nakamura, the Annenberg Center, Beth Morrison Projects, Dolce Suono, Allora & Calzadilla, Pig Iron Theatre Company, The Rolling Stones, and the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE), with whom they have appeared at Miller Theatre of Columbia University in the American premiere of James Dillon's Nine Rivers, Peak Performances at Montclair State University, The Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, the National Gallery in Washington D.C., and the Mostly Mozart Festival at Lincoln Center. The Crossing joined Bang on a Can for its first Philadelphia Marathon. Similarly, The Crossing often collaborates with some of the world's most prestigious venues and presenters, such as the Park Avenue Armory, the Annenberg Center at the University of Pennsylvania, National Sawdust, David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, Disney Hall in Los Angeles, the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, the Haarlem Choral Biennale in The Netherlands, The Kennedy Center in Washington, the Philadelphia Art Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Delaware Museum of Art, Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, Symphony Space in New York, the WNYC Winter Garden, and Duke, Northwestern, Rowan, Salisbury, Colgate, and Notre Dame Universities. In 2014, they premiered John Luther Adams' Sila: the breath of the world at Lincoln Center with Jack Quartet and eighth blackbird. The Crossing holds an annual residency at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center in Big Sky, Montana where they are working on an extensive, multi-year project with composer Michael Gordon and filmmaker Bill Morrison. Their concerts are broadcast regularly on WRTI 90.1FM, Philadelphia's Classical and Jazz Public Radio.

The Crossing's recordings of Robert Convery and Benjamin Boyle's Voyages (August 2019, Innova) and Kile Smith's The Arc in the Sky (July 2019, Navona) were both nominated for 2020 GRAMMY Awards for Best Choral Performance. Lansing McLoskey's Zealot Canticles won the 2019 GRAMMY and Thomas Lloyd's Bonhoeffer (Albany 2016) was nominated for the 2017 GRAMMY, both as Best Choral Performance. The Crossing's collaboration with PRISM, Gavin Bryars' The Fifth Century (ECM, October 2016), was the winner of the 2018 GRAMMY Award for Best Choral Performance and named one of The Chicago Tribune's Top 10 Classical CDs of 2016.

The Crossing, with Donald Nally, was the American Composers Forums' 2017 Champion of New Music. The Crossing's 2014 commission Sound from The Bench by Ted Hearne was named a 2018 Finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Music. They were the recipient of the 2015 Margaret Hillis Award for Choral Excellence, three ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming, as well as the Dale Warland Singers Commission Award (with composer Joel Puckett) from Chorus America. Learn more at www.crossingchoir.org

