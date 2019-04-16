The Bowery Presents Art Garfunkel At The State Theatre

Blessed with what the New York Times described as a "beautiful countertenor," singer Art Garfunkel has made an indelible mark on the music world as both a solo artist and half of the unrivaled Simon & Garfunkel. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will take the stage at the State Theatre on Wednesday, July 24th at 8:00 PM.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 19th at 10AM. This show is presented by The Bowery. Tickets are $80(Gold Circle)/$65/$50 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. This is an outside promoter, State Theatre member benefits do not apply.

Art Garfunkel has also enjoyed a successful film career, published a book of poetry and released 12 solo albums, the most recent being SOME ENCHANTED EVENING in 2007. In late 2017 he released an autobiography, What Is It All But Luminous: Notes From An Underground Man (Alfred A. Knopf).

Garfunkel was originally revered for his Grammy-winning, chart-topping songs and albums with partner and fellow NYC native Paul Simon. Their greatest hits collection, which includes "Mrs. Robinson," "Scarborough Fair," "The Sound of Silence," "The Boxer" and "Bridge Over Troubled Water," among others, is one of the biggest selling album ever.

After Simon & Garfunkel parted ways in 1970, Garfunkel landed several major film roles, including "Carnal Knowledge" (opposite Jack Nicholson), "Catch 22" and Nicholas Roeg's "Bad Timing/A Sensual Obsession." His solo debut ANGEL CLARE spawned the top 10 hit "All I Know." His other solo albums include BREAKAWAY ('75; features the hit "I Only Have Eyes For You"), WATERMARK ('78; featuring "[What A] Wonderful World" with James Taylor and Paul Simon), FATE FOR BREAKFAST ('79), SCISSORS CUT ('81), THE ANIMALS' CHRISTMAS ('86), LEFTY ('88), GARFUNKEL (greatest hits, '88), UP TILL NOW ('93), ACROSS AMERICA ('97), SONGS FROM A PARENT TO A CHILD ('97), EVERYTHING WAITS TO BE NOTICED ('03), SOME ENCHANTED EVENING ('07) and THE SINGER (2012).

The late '80s brought two new challenges for Garfunkel: he published Still Water, a collection of poetry in '89, and began an amazing trek across America--on foot. But the '80s and '90s found Garfunkel doing what he does best: singing for an audience. "Taking on the fear and vulnerability of a live show keeps you vital," says Garfunkel, who relishes the opportunity to perform new and classic material for fans around the world. "I'm a singer trying to get away with a lucky job. I try to soothe, to lift...That's my life."

Garfunkel is an avid reader and has chronicled every book he's read since June 1968 on his website--1,281 in all.





