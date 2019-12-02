The Best Cyber Monday Theater Ticket Deals in Philadelphia

Let's face it: You probably have enough stuff. While deals on vacuums and toothbrushes can feel satisfying in the moment, wouldn't you rather get tickets to an unforgettable theatrical experience? That's where we come in. This Cyber Monday (i.e. today!) deals on theater tix are so good they feel like a steal. Whether it's a show you've been planning to see forever, or a deal that's just too good to pass up, today's the day to buy those tickets.

Check out some of the highlights of our deals below, and see all of our Cyber Monday deals in Philadelphia here!

This American classic, which had its historic first premiere in New York City over 100 years ago, can't be missed. This story of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness demands to be seen in the city of Brotherly Love, and with tickets for $15, there's no reason to!

The Rock musical that defined a generation is bringing the "Sunshine" to Philly's Eagle Theatre this winter. Take a trip back to the '60s with peace, love, and $15 tickets.

This based-on-a-true-story dark comedy is one part "Gone Girl," one part "Doubt," and all parts uniquely fascinating. With tickets at $30, you'll experience a night of intense theater you'll never forget at InterAct Theatre.

Go back to the Vaudevillian days of yore this season with $30 tickets to Tony Braithwaite and Jennifer Childs's eclectic double act at 1812 Productions!

Last year's Obie Award winner explores the blurred lines between lies and the truth (and history and our modern reality) in this deft thriller. Take a break from the news and dive into the magic realism of this unique show for $30 at The Wilma.

If you need to step away from your binge-watch of "The Crown" or "Downton Abbey" and get some IRL British fierceness in your cultural diet, look no further than The Walnut Street Theatre! Tickets are $30, which leaves you enough to stop at the pub after and discuss how much you loved it.

The acclaimed Broadway play about the wise and exemplary first African American Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall, makes its way to Philly this winter with tickets for just $30. You won't get an American education like this anywhere else.

With 2020 approaching, now is the perfect time to teach the whole family about the systems that guide our democracy! Kid-friendly storytelling (and adult-approved ticket prices at just $15) will leave everyone ready to cast their vote for "Grace" for one of the most fun theatrical outings of the year.





