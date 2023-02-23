The Barley Sheaf Players Bring Innovative Tony Award-Winning Musical, FUN HOME To Chester County This March

Community members are invited to join The Barley Sheaf Players' production of Fun Home, written by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori and directed by Christa Fisher. Inspired by Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic novel, the five-time Tony Award-winning musical follows Bechdel at three different ages in her life, as she sets out to unravel the many mysteries of her childhood through a series of memories and conversations - from her coming out, to her moving journey of acceptance. Fun Home runs from March 3rd through March 25th.

When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family's Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father's hidden desires. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grownup eyes.

Fun Home stars Cristy Chory (Alison), Gabrielle Sheller (Medium Alison), Kathrine Hendricks (Small Alison), Greg Kasander (Bruce Bechdel), Alicia Huppman (Helen Bechdel), Eric Frasch (Christian Bechdel), Josephine Shoffner (John Bechdel), Alex Beck Rottman (Roy/Mark/Pete/Bobby Jeremy), Marina Perrotti (Joan), and Nell Spaulding (Small Alison Understudy). The production team includes Stephanie Kupski as producer, Mike Macri as musical director, Tia Allen as choreographer, Allen Puy as technical director, and Wayne Grinwis as set designer.

"Fun Home is equally brilliant as it is beautiful," says Director Christa Fisher. "I wanted to share this story because although we might not all relate to Alison's exact experiences, the feelings of belonging, of finding yourself and of making sense of our childhood are universal."

Fun Home is recommended for ages 13 and older due explicit language, sexual content and depiction of suicide. Performances will take place every weekend in March. The matinee on the 19th will be a relaxed performance, designed for community members living with autism, ADHD, dementia, sensitivities, and other neurodivergent functions. Tickets can be purchased at the door, by donation. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the performance, and seating is done on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets can be purchased online at www.barleysheaf.org/fun-home or by calling the Box Office at 610-363-7075.

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the small size and ventilation limitations of our historic building, masks are required inside the building by all staff and patrons.

The Barley Sheaf Players is a non-profit, inclusive community theater organization dedicated to the ongoing promotion and encouragement of dramatic arts in the region. BSP is located at 810 N. Whitford Rd in Lionville, PA and throughout the year welcomes new members interested in all aspects of theater at all levels of experience. Please visit www.barleysheaf.org or call the Box Office at 610-363-7075 for more information.