The 2020 Philadelphia Fringe Festival Announces Artist Lineup

Artists announced for the 24th annual Philadelphia Fringe Festival, taking place Sep 10-Oct 4.

FringeArts announced the artists participating in the 2020 Philadelphia Fringe Festival today. The 24th annual Fringe Festival runs September 10 through October 4, and the 125+ works will take place largely online, with a handful of outdoor, distanced performances, local health conditions permitting. Full festival details, including show, schedule, and ticketing information, will be announced in mid-August.

FringeArts will present twelve productions as part of this year's curated slate, including works by The Bearded Ladies Cabaret; Nichole Canuso Dance Company; David Gordon; Jaamil Olawale Kosoko; Trey Lyford, Geoff Sobelle, and Steve Cuiffo; and Swim Pony, the Philadelphia Environmental Council, Toasterlab, and Mike Kiley.

Also participating in this year's festival are the artists from FringeArts' 2020 High Pressure Fire Service series-Nell Bang-Jensen, Emily Bate, Kyle Dacuyan + Antigravity Performance Project, James Allister Sprang, and Alexandra Tatarsky-whose spring performances were not able to be presented as scheduled due to the pandemic. The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, originally scheduled to participate in FringeArts' 2020 Hand to Hand Circus Festival, completes the lineup for this year's Curated Fringe.

The Fringe Festival Bookstore will return this year in a virtual capacity, featuring talks with artists and community partners to provide context for the works in the curated slate, and reflect on the current moment in the arts and society at large. All talks will take place online and will be free of charge.

This year's independently-produced slate includes a robust lineup of 114 shows across genres and platforms. The full list of independent artists is included at the end of this document.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, FringeArts waived artist registration fees for this year's festival, and is providing additional support to the independent artist community to assist in guidance around safely presenting in-person works and the transition to virtual platforms. This summer, the FringeArts Production Department repurposed the theater to set up a SoundStage to pre-record seven works by independent artists, and stream one piece live during the festival.

The Philadelphia Fringe Festival has featured a Digital Fringe component since 2015, but this year, digital shows make up over 80% of the lineup. The majority of these works will be presented virtually via Zoom, YouTube, Discord, and Twitch, among others. Some will be available to watch throughout the festival, while others will have specific viewing times and involve a degree of interactivity between performers and audiences.

There are currently twenty-four shows in the 2020 Fringe Festival scheduled to take place with in-person, outdoor components. There will be no indoor performances, as directed by the Philadelphia Department of Health. Audience size for all outdoor shows will be limited, and ticket reservations must be made in advance to maintain capacity and ensure hands-free transactions. Attendees will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing regulations. The FringeArts team is in close contact with local health officials and participating artists to ensure all in-person works are presented in a manner that is safe and in accordance with the latest public health guidelines. Staff will monitor the local outbreak numbers daily, and are prepared to adjust or cancel in-person presentations should health conditions worsen and Philadelphia shift or change its guidelines.

FringeArts will host a virtual town hall via Zoom in mid-August following the full programming announcement to go over the many changes to this year's festival, including health and safety practices, how best to engage with the festival, access digital content, and more, as well as answer any questions audience members might have.

Full Independent Artist Lineup

A.T. Moffett & Watershed Collective

Alice Light + Dark

Allens Lane Theater

Almanac Dance Circus Theatre

Alter Ego Chamber Opera

Amber Kusching

Anastassia Vertjanova

Ants on a Log

Apartment 20

ARTIST HOUSE / Asya Zlatina + Dancers

Aurora Classical

Barbara Browne

Benjamin Behrend and Logan Gabriel Schulman

Bizzarro Bill

brain-head

Brian Feldman Projects

Britt Fishel and Artists

Casa de Duende

Casual Fifth Taiko and Dance

Charles Blyzniuk

Christine Ann Olivas | Paul E. Reese | Tina Marie | Steve Bickel | Will Gardiner | Kayleigh Liggitt

Coffee and a Play

Collin Spangler

Da Vinci Art Alliance

Daisy Royce

Dawn States Company

Della Chase

Denise McCormack

Die-Cast

Dislocada/Dislocated and BDG

duende

Dylan Seders Hoffman

Ed Roth

EgoPo Classic Theater

Ellen Duong

Evalina "Wally" Carbonell & Weiwei Ma

Evelyn Swift Shuker

Expansions Contemporary Dance Ensemble LLC

First Person Arts

Forgotten Lore Theatre Company

Fred Siegel/Fred's Magic World

Gabrielle Revlock

Green Light Group Productions (Producers: Chelsea Cylinder and Danielle Moore)

INCREDIBLE DREAMZ

iNtuitons Experimental Theatre

Irina Varina

It Gets Worse But Then.... Theatre Company

JADA Dance

Jamison Edgar

JCWK Dance Lab

JJ Tiziou & friends

Juniper Productions in association with Manayunk Theatre Company

Justine Parks Rose

Kaleidoscope Cultural Arts Collective

Kalila Kingsford Smith

Kangaroo Zulu Dancers

Katy Dammers

KCBC x Collective Consciousness

Klassic Contemporary Ballet Company

LG Productions, with Eric Singel and Harry Watermeier

Liminal Qualia

Linda Dubin Garfield

Linnea Bond

Liz Zimmerman, Producer

Lupine Performance Cooperative

Manayunk Theatre Company

Marc Hem Lee

Maren Montalbano

Megan Mazarick

Michele Haines & Annabelle Buck

Mira Treatman

Mister Dusty Rose

MyVision Theater Ensemble

OhOK Performance Group (Whitney Casal, Britt Davis)

Pantea productions

Pasion y Arte

Patchwork: A Storytelling Guild

Penn Theatre Ensemble

Philip Wesley Gates

philly skating lab

PhillyAV

Rachel Gita Karp and Joseph Amodei

Raw Street Productions

Raychel Ceciro & Logan Gabriel Schulman

REV Theatre Company

Revolution Shakespeare

Rhonda Moore and Ben Grinberg

RMayFlowers and Kai's At-Home Theater for Kids and Grown-Ups

Sewer Rats Productions

stb x at

Steve Pacek

Study Hall: Comedy Inspired by Lectures

Subito Concert Opera

Susan DiPronio & Salomé Cosmique

Suso Phizer

Take It Away Dance

Tangle Movement Arts

The Antidote

The Highland Lakes Players

The Idiopathic Ridiculopathy Consortium

The Void

Theater Oblivion

Them Heavy Sabbat

Tongue

Tongue & Groove Spontaneous Theater

Trashbot (Aysha Hamouda, Sarah Finn + Garvis-Giovanni Deval)

Tribe 12

UgLy Duchess

Wicked Gay Ways

XY Players

Yannick Trapman-O'Brien

