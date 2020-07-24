The 2020 Philadelphia Fringe Festival Announces Artist Lineup
Artists announced for the 24th annual Philadelphia Fringe Festival, taking place Sep 10-Oct 4.
FringeArts announced the artists participating in the 2020 Philadelphia Fringe Festival today. The 24th annual Fringe Festival runs September 10 through October 4, and the 125+ works will take place largely online, with a handful of outdoor, distanced performances, local health conditions permitting. Full festival details, including show, schedule, and ticketing information, will be announced in mid-August.
FringeArts will present twelve productions as part of this year's curated slate, including works by The Bearded Ladies Cabaret; Nichole Canuso Dance Company; David Gordon; Jaamil Olawale Kosoko; Trey Lyford, Geoff Sobelle, and Steve Cuiffo; and Swim Pony, the Philadelphia Environmental Council, Toasterlab, and Mike Kiley.
Also participating in this year's festival are the artists from FringeArts' 2020 High Pressure Fire Service series-Nell Bang-Jensen, Emily Bate, Kyle Dacuyan + Antigravity Performance Project, James Allister Sprang, and Alexandra Tatarsky-whose spring performances were not able to be presented as scheduled due to the pandemic. The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, originally scheduled to participate in FringeArts' 2020 Hand to Hand Circus Festival, completes the lineup for this year's Curated Fringe.
The Fringe Festival Bookstore will return this year in a virtual capacity, featuring talks with artists and community partners to provide context for the works in the curated slate, and reflect on the current moment in the arts and society at large. All talks will take place online and will be free of charge.
This year's independently-produced slate includes a robust lineup of 114 shows across genres and platforms. The full list of independent artists is included at the end of this document.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, FringeArts waived artist registration fees for this year's festival, and is providing additional support to the independent artist community to assist in guidance around safely presenting in-person works and the transition to virtual platforms. This summer, the FringeArts Production Department repurposed the theater to set up a SoundStage to pre-record seven works by independent artists, and stream one piece live during the festival.
The Philadelphia Fringe Festival has featured a Digital Fringe component since 2015, but this year, digital shows make up over 80% of the lineup. The majority of these works will be presented virtually via Zoom, YouTube, Discord, and Twitch, among others. Some will be available to watch throughout the festival, while others will have specific viewing times and involve a degree of interactivity between performers and audiences.
There are currently twenty-four shows in the 2020 Fringe Festival scheduled to take place with in-person, outdoor components. There will be no indoor performances, as directed by the Philadelphia Department of Health. Audience size for all outdoor shows will be limited, and ticket reservations must be made in advance to maintain capacity and ensure hands-free transactions. Attendees will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing regulations. The FringeArts team is in close contact with local health officials and participating artists to ensure all in-person works are presented in a manner that is safe and in accordance with the latest public health guidelines. Staff will monitor the local outbreak numbers daily, and are prepared to adjust or cancel in-person presentations should health conditions worsen and Philadelphia shift or change its guidelines.
FringeArts will host a virtual town hall via Zoom in mid-August following the full programming announcement to go over the many changes to this year's festival, including health and safety practices, how best to engage with the festival, access digital content, and more, as well as answer any questions audience members might have.
Full Independent Artist Lineup
A.T. Moffett & Watershed Collective
Alice Light + Dark
Allens Lane Theater
Almanac Dance Circus Theatre
Alter Ego Chamber Opera
Amber Kusching
Anastassia Vertjanova
Ants on a Log
Apartment 20
ARTIST HOUSE / Asya Zlatina + Dancers
Aurora Classical
Barbara Browne
Benjamin Behrend and Logan Gabriel Schulman
Bizzarro Bill
brain-head
Brian Feldman Projects
Britt Fishel and Artists
Casa de Duende
Casual Fifth Taiko and Dance
Charles Blyzniuk
Christine Ann Olivas | Paul E. Reese | Tina Marie | Steve Bickel | Will Gardiner | Kayleigh Liggitt
Coffee and a Play
Collin Spangler
Da Vinci Art Alliance
Daisy Royce
Dawn States Company
Della Chase
Denise McCormack
Die-Cast
Dislocada/Dislocated and BDG
duende
Dylan Seders Hoffman
Ed Roth
EgoPo Classic Theater
Ellen Duong
Evalina "Wally" Carbonell & Weiwei Ma
Evelyn Swift Shuker
Expansions Contemporary Dance Ensemble LLC
First Person Arts
Forgotten Lore Theatre Company
Fred Siegel/Fred's Magic World
Gabrielle Revlock
Green Light Group Productions (Producers: Chelsea Cylinder and Danielle Moore)
INCREDIBLE DREAMZ
iNtuitons Experimental Theatre
Irina Varina
It Gets Worse But Then.... Theatre Company
JADA Dance
Jamison Edgar
JCWK Dance Lab
JJ Tiziou & friends
Juniper Productions in association with Manayunk Theatre Company
Justine Parks Rose
Kaleidoscope Cultural Arts Collective
Kalila Kingsford Smith
Kangaroo Zulu Dancers
Katy Dammers
KCBC x Collective Consciousness
Klassic Contemporary Ballet Company
LG Productions, with Eric Singel and Harry Watermeier
Liminal Qualia
Linda Dubin Garfield
Linnea Bond
Liz Zimmerman, Producer
Lupine Performance Cooperative
Manayunk Theatre Company
Marc Hem Lee
Maren Montalbano
Megan Mazarick
Michele Haines & Annabelle Buck
Mira Treatman
Mister Dusty Rose
MyVision Theater Ensemble
OhOK Performance Group (Whitney Casal, Britt Davis)
Pantea productions
Pasion y Arte
Patchwork: A Storytelling Guild
Penn Theatre Ensemble
Philip Wesley Gates
philly skating lab
PhillyAV
Rachel Gita Karp and Joseph Amodei
Raw Street Productions
Raychel Ceciro & Logan Gabriel Schulman
REV Theatre Company
Revolution Shakespeare
Rhonda Moore and Ben Grinberg
RMayFlowers and Kai's At-Home Theater for Kids and Grown-Ups
Sewer Rats Productions
stb x at
Study Hall: Comedy Inspired by Lectures
Subito Concert Opera
Susan DiPronio & Salomé Cosmique
Suso Phizer
Take It Away Dance
Tangle Movement Arts
The Antidote
The Highland Lakes Players
The Idiopathic Ridiculopathy Consortium
The Void
Theater Oblivion
Them Heavy Sabbat
Tongue
Tongue & Groove Spontaneous Theater
Trashbot (Aysha Hamouda, Sarah Finn + Garvis-Giovanni Deval)
Tribe 12
UgLy Duchess
Wicked Gay Ways
XY Players
Yannick Trapman-O'Brien