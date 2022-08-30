The 10th Walk Around Philadelphia invites Philadelphians to explore the city's edge!

Since its origins in 2016, Walk Around Philadelphia has become a pilgrimage experience where hundreds (ranging in age from 12 to 94) have set out to walk Philly's perimeter.



Walk organizer JJ Tiziou is setting out to complete his 10th walk for over 1,000 miles around the entire city, and continuing his work to make this unique experience of the city more accessible to others.



The next iteration of the ~100 mile adventure is comprised of ten seg- ments to choose from with options to join for a partial segment, whole day, or multiple segments (Sept 10-26, mostly weekends).



With multiple start times and groups setting out in two directions, this iteration of the walk will facilitate the experience for over 300 participants.



A virtual launch event on Sept 8 will offer an introduction to the walk, share recent exciting developments, preview September walk segments, and provide time for Q & A & community connection.



ASL Interpretation will be provided for this free online event.



A special in-person closing celebration at Cherry Street Pier on Sat October 1 will feature interactive stations, community storytelling, special Walk swag & more. It's also free / pay-what-you-wish.



Registration fees for each walk segment are sliding scale ($15/25/50 per segment) with options for free & stipend-supported registrations ($200 VISA gift cards) to promote accessibility.



Launch & closing event registrations are via Philadelphia Fringe Festival (fringearts.com) Registration for individual walk segments is via the walk website (WalkAroundPhiladelphia.com)