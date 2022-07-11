THRENODY - A Devised Theater Piece to Premiere At The Philly Fringe Festival In September

An original performance based collective will premiere their debut Fringe Festival show at Christ Church Neighborhood House September 8th and 9th. Threnody (noun) - a wailing ode, song or poem of mourning. Threnody uses music, dance, and absurdity to understand, dissect and undercut our society's relationship to individual grief, collective grief, and the ways in which we can inspire and support one another through hard times.Opening night for press is Wednesday September 7th at 7PM.

Threnody started in a basement. With a nonslip marley floor, a dehumidifier running continuously, and absolutely no windows, our show was born from our need to make sense of the last 3 years and to explore the hidden crevices of grief, a topic our society shies away from, in order to bring people together and remind us all of our collective humanity. From there we followed our impulses to define the intangible: an ever-shifting relationship to Grief. This led to music-making, dance, poetry, and even a fresh take on masks...

After graduating from UARTS devised performance program through the Pig Iron School and incubating this piece at Pig Iron Studios as part of the "Catapult" thesis showings, we are excited to share this show with the broader Philadelphia audiences and to continue to evolve this piece bringing in every new grief we have encountered as a society to create a space for us all to heal together. We call ourselves The Threnody Collective. We are made up of Kate Aarness, Dre'Land Goar, Sasha Kostyrko, Nina Sharp, and Brooke Shilling. We are not a company but a cohort interested in continuing to develop this original piece.

Tickets for Threnody can be purchased through FringeArts.com. General admission is $20; student/artist tickets are $15. For tickets to our Press opening and donor appreciation night you can email ThrenodyCollective@gmail.com. More information can be found www.threnodycollective.com

Performance Details

The Threnody Collective presents

Threnody

September 7th, 8th, and 9th

Christ Church Neighborhood House

15-20$

Tickets available at fringearts.com​