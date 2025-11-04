THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Comes to PCS Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PCS Theater has announced its upcoming production of The Thanksgiving Play, the razor-sharp satire by Larissa FastHorse, running November 14–29, 2025, on the Raymond W. Smith Second Stage at Players Club of Swarthmore. Presented with special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

In this biting, laugh-out-loud comedy, good intentions collide with absurd assumptions as a troupe of terminally woke teaching artists scrambles to devise a holiday pageant that somehow honors both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month — without offending anyone.

With a runtime of 90 minutes, The Thanksgiving Play delivers a fast-paced, fearless exploration of performative allyship, cultural appropriation, and the tangled path of doing “the right thing.”

Director Natalie Payán says, “I was immediately drawn to the honesty of Larissa FastHorse's writing. She dissects white guilt, fragility, and good intentions with sharp humor, never flattening the complexity of what's really being unpacked.”

The Thanksgiving Play contains satire on racism, cultural appropriation, and white privilege, along with strong language, discussions of historical violence, and moments of uncomfortable humor that critique performative allyship and misguided activism.

Payán continues, “This play invites us to laugh, reflect, and sit with the discomfort and hopefully, for us all to ask ourselves what we're really doing when it comes to meaningful change.”

The production features a talented cast led by Taylor Kellar as Logan, Nolan Maher as Jaxton, Amelia (Lee) Talbot* as Alicia, and Ethan Goonewardene* as Caden. Supporting them is the energetic and versatile School Ensemble, including Autumn Scouten (Logan/Alicia understudy), Dan Jankauskas (Jaxton/Caden understudy), Ellie Knickman, Jeffrey Perkins*, Michaela Morgan*, Micah Wagman*, Sharon S. Yun*, and Tabbie Wismer. Together, this ensemble brings humor, heart, and sharp timing to Larissa FastHorse's satirical world, offering audiences both laughter and reflection.

*Denotes PCS debut.

As part of our ongoing education and commitment to exploring more ways to be inclusive, PCS Theater is proud to offer three Open Captioned performances of The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse.

PCS Theater is pleased to offer three Open Captioned performances for The Thanksgiving Play:

Friday, November 21 at 7:30pm

Saturday, November 22 at 7:30pm

Sunday, November 23 at 2:00pm

Open Caption performances feature a screen displaying spoken dialogue and sound effect descriptions in real time for greater accessibility. PCS Theater is also proud to partner with Art-Reach as part of the ACCESS Philly program, expanding our efforts to make live theater experiences more inclusive and affordable. Through the ACCESS program, individuals with an ACCESS Card can attend The Thanksgiving Play for just $2 per ticket, up to four tickets per cardholder, when presenting their valid ACCESS Card at the box office. These initiatives align with PCS's ongoing commitment to removing barriers and welcoming a broader, more diverse audience into our creative community.

Regular tickets are $15, with a $10 student rate available with valid ID. Please note that the Second Stage is only accessible by stairs, and seating is limited — tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.