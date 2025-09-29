THE CRUCIBLE to be Presented at The Shawnee Playhouse in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-sixth season, will present The Crucible, from October 11th through October 26th, 2025. Directed by Gillian Turner, this riveting play stars veteran top talent from The Poconos and surrounding areas, including Rachel McDaniel as Abigail Williams, Joe Kelley as John Proctor, Colleen Popper as Elizabeth Proctor, Eloise Saab-Gothard as Mary Warren, and Luke Swierczeck as Reverend Samuel Parris. Written by Arthur Miller, this thought-provoking production also showcases Michael Gilbert as Deputy-Governor Danforth, Jeremy Cruts as Judge Hathorne, Patrick Turner as Reverend John Hale, Averie Cameron as Betty Parris, and Cadence Bohdal as Mercy Lewis.

The Crucible, written by Arthur Miller in 1953, is a timeless classic that highlights the allegory of McCarthyism of the 1950s and the rampant and subsequent paranoia, fear, and intolerance that plagued Massachusetts during the Salem Witch Trials of 1692. This modern-day Shawnee Playhouse production will explore the same enduring themes and issues in a near-future, dystopian setting: a world where individual freedoms have been subverted by strict adherence to religious law as dictated and administered by the government. The play, as written, remains intact and unaltered.

Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, and under the executive direction of Midge McClosky, this captivating rendition also features Angelo Revilla III as Giles Corey, Mike Morano as Francis Nurse, Sarah McCarroll as Rebecca Nurse, Mike Duffy and Christopher Cameron as Thomas Putnam, Dawn Daignault as Ann Putnam, and Eliott Tomlinson as Tituba. This gripping show also features Reneta Barillas as Martha Corey, Daniel VanArsdale as Ezekiel Cheever and Hopkins, Riley Kimler (Wesley Leap, Understudy) as John Willard, Elizabeth Almonte as Susanna Walcott, Alicia Cortes as Sarah Good, and Michael Putney as Court Reporter. The Salem Girls will be played by a strong and energetic ensemble cast, including Reneta Barillas, Jaelynn Bonilla, Brooke Burke, Caroline Cortes, Wihanny Fernandez, Sierra Huber, Kyra Lavine-Ertle, Layla Levine-Ertle, Cydney Smith, and Esther Vough.

The creative crew for The Crucible features a veteran technical team, including Caitlyn "Ash" Curtis as stage manager, Barbara Beltz as Costume Designer, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, Bobby McClosky as media manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer.

Showtimes, dates, and ticket prices are as follows:

2:00pm: October 11th, 17th, 18th, and 25th

3:00pm: October 12th, 19th, and 26th

7:00pm: October 11th, 18th, and 25th

Tickets are $25.00 each for adults, $20.00 each for seniors, and $16.00 each for children seventeen and under.

Meal and a Show tickets are $51.00 per adult, $46.00 for children ages thirteen to seventeen years old, and $31.00 for children ages four to twelve years old.