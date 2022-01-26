THAT'LL BE THE DAY Comes to Bucks County Playhouse

Andy Christopher, who played Buddy Holly in "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" at Bucks County Playhouse, and his wife, Esther Stilwell, will bring their cabaret performance, "That'll Be the Day: A Rock 'n Roll Romance," to New Hope for four performances, February 4 - 6. The performances are being presented as part of the Playhouse's Visiting Artists Series. Tickets are on sale now at www.buckscountyplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 215.862.2121.

Featuring the music of Buddy Holly, Adele, Hank Williams, The Beatles, Elvis, and more, "A Rock and Roll Romance" is constructed to tell the story of real-life couple Christopher and Stilwell. Their cabaret uses songs and stories to recall their musical theatre careers, most specifically, their time falling in love while performing together in a production of "Buddy."

Christopher portrayed Buddy Holly in the 2019 Playhouse revival of "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story." He has been seen onstage regionally in "Once" (Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera), "Woody Sez" (Ivoryton Playhouse), and "Hank Williams: Lost Highway" (Flat Rock Playhouse and West Virginia Public Theatre). On television, Christopher has been seen on "That Damn Michael Che" and "Bands."

Stilwell is making her Bucks County Playhouse debut. On Broadway she covered six female roles in the cast of "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert," and was seen in their performance on the 65th Tony Awards. She toured the country in "Spamalot" as Lady of the Lake opposite six kings including Richard Chamberlain. In the 25th Anniversary National Tour of "Cats" she was Grizabella. Regionally, Stilwell was seen in "Once" (Girl, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera), "Man of La Mancha" (Aldonza, Merry Go Round Theatre), "All Shook Up" (Miss Sandra, Arvada), and "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" (Maria Elena, Fulton Theater and Maine State Music Theatre).

Bucks County Playhouse is currently employing industry standard mask and vaccination requirements. Please see: https://bcptheater.org/covid-19-precautions

The Bucks County Playhouse Visiting Artist Series represents one of the few times on the calendar when outside producers take the stage to showcase their work. Renowned and unique performers from across the country - or around the globe - join local favorites for a lineup of crowd-pleasing fare that run through New Year's Eve.

Performances scheduled for February 4 at 8:00pm, February 5 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm and February 6 at 2:00pm. Special pricing is available for groups of 10 or more.