Stove And Co. Restaurant Group Announces Outdoor Dining Plans Starting June 5 

Stove and Co. Restaurant Group announces the launch and expansion plans for outdoor dining for four large scale restaurants in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Starting Friday, June 5, 2020, Stove and Tap Malvern, Stove and Tap Lansdale, The Bercy in Downtown Ardmore and Al Pastor in Exton will begin outdoor dining for happy hour at 4:00pm. For owner Justin Weathers and Joseph Monnich, the news today by Governor Tom Wolf couldn't have been more welcome. The duo behind some of the Suburb's and Main Line's most celebrated restaurants were some of the hardest hit when COVID19 shut down Montgomery and surrounding counties earlier this year - hot on the heels of the grand opening of their Stove and Tap Malvern location and during the construction of their yet-to-open Stove and Tap location in West Chester. Now the duo have a path to recovery and moving forward with this news, combined with the launch of legal cocktails-to-go last week.

"We have learned so much from this crisis and experience, and we plan to take everything we learned and move forward. Now is the time to look ahead - and we are excited to bring back outdoor dining for our four restaurants - this is such an important step for us and other restaurants in the region that have been so badly hurt by this pandemic," said Weathers. "Stove and Tap (Malvern and Lansdale), The Bercy and Al Pastor are all known for their outdoor seating and all four restaurants have been working on a plan that ensures safety for our patrons and our staff. We will open dining that day in accordance with the Governor's guidelines and any local guidelines, and open all four spots for outdoor dining that day at the same time. For Malvern, this is extra good news as we had only been only a few weeks when the crisis shut us down and we never had a chance to finish opening the restaurant's second bar and patio."

On Friday, June 5th, all four restaurants will be open for outdoor dining, take-out and delivery from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. After that date, see below for specifics for each spot. All restaurants will expand and change up their outdoor dining layouts, and Weathers and Monnich are working with local officials to finalize details. Their plans to date include:

Stove and Tap Malvern

245 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA 19355

(484) 450-8890

http://www.stoveandtap.com/malvern

Stove and Tap Summer Beer Garden

Stove and Tap Malvern will grand open their outdoor dining patio on Friday June 5th, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with a special happy hour. Following this date, new hours will be Tuesday to Sunday, from 12:00pm Noon to 8:00pm. Outdoor dining will include socially distanced seating on the patio, the sidewalk and a brand-new Stove and Tap Summer Beer Garden with an open-air spacious tent for socially distanced seating. They anticipate the seating count will go from 60 outside to 120 in total. Look for live music, happy hour and specials as the date gets closer and the summer progresses (and as regulations and health guidelines allow). For the grand opening party for the patio look for special guests, giveaways and more. The public is invited to bring their own table games and bubbles. Four legged friends are welcome for outdoor seating as all four restaurants are fido friendly.

Stove and Tap Lansdale

329 W Main St, Lansdale, PA 19446

http://www.stoveandtap.com/

(215) 393-8277

Stove and Tap Summer Beer Garden

Stove and Tap Lansdale will grand open their outdoor dining on Friday, June 5th, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Following this date, new hours will be Tuesday to Sunday, from 12:00pm Noon to 8:00pm. Outdoor dining will include socially distanced seating on the sidewalk and a brand-new beer Stove and Tap Summer Beer Garden with an open-air spacious tent for socially distanced seating on Wood Street. They anticipate the seating count will go from 20 outside to around 60 in total. Look for live music, happy hour and specials as the date gets closer and the summer progresses (and as regulations and health guidelines allow). Four legged friends are welcome for outdoor seating as all four restaurants are fido friendly.

Al Pastor (in Exton)

560 Wellington Square, Exton, PA 19341

https://www.eatalpastor.com/

(484) 341-8886

Al Pastor in Exton will expand outdoor seating to include patio, sidewalk and a festive tent that will take over the center courtyard of the Eagleview Town Center - that will be shared with neighboring Brickside. Outside seating count will go from 60 to around 100. Outdoor seating will start on Friday, June 45h from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Following this date, new hours will be Tuesday to Sunday, from 12:00pm Noon to 8:00pm. Four legged friends are welcome for outdoor seating as all four restaurants are fido friendly.

The Bercy (in Downtown Ardmore)

7E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003

https://www.thebercy.com/

(610) 589-0500

The Bercy standing tall above Downtown Ardmore will open outdoor sidewalk seating on Friday June 5th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, and run outdoor seating after that Wednesday to Saturday from 3:00pm to 7:00pm to start. Look for new menu additions, pop-ups, partnerships and expanded days of week and hours coming later in early summer. The initial seat-count will be around 20-25 and they hope to work with township officials on expanded seating and out-of-the-box dining options. Four legged friends are welcome for outdoor seating as all four restaurants are fido friendly.

All locations will follow guidelines from local and state officials in regard to service and safety.

Please watch for more information about the above four restaurants - including menu and outdoor seating plans for The Bercy, coming soon.

