State Theatre Opens 96th Season with RINGO, PIANO GUYS, and More in September

The theater will also present a concert by THE BRONX WANDERERS.

Aug. 29, 2022  

The newest season begins at State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton, PA on Friday, September 9th with a performance of RINGO STARR and HIS ALL STARR BAND.

"To start our season with not only a sold-out show, but a show of the magnitude of RINGO STARR, is thrilling," says State Theatre Marketing Manager, Kori Lotito, "There's always an incredible, almost palpable, buzz surrounding the theatre on opening night, and I am grateful so many people will be able to experience that with us this year."

September continues with the return of two fan-favorites - THE PIANO GUYS on September 15th and THE BRONX WANDERERS the night after on September 16th.

"Our September season really encapsulates what makes coming to the theatre such a unique experience. We always pride ourselves on saying 'we have something for everyone' here, and this season's opening line-up is a great example of that," Lotito continues, "THE PIANO GUYS aren't just powerhouse musicians, they're also digital connoisseurs."

THE PIANO GUYS got their start in a Southern Utah piano shop, and have since conquered not only their instruments, but also what it means to be a viral sensation. They are known for existing on "the fringes of possibility" (Steven Sharp Nelson, THE PIANO GUYS Cellist). What that equates to for them is playing a Disney's Frozen medley surrounded by ice, a Lord of the Rings inspired piece in the middle of what could be easily mistaken as The Shire, and even "Kung Fu Piano" which features songs from the hit film Kung Fu Panda, which they played on The Great Wall of China. Yes. These guys put an entire grand piano on The Great Wall of China.

Their show fully encapsulates this energy, and features the beautiful videography they are known for, along with their classic PIANO GUYS sound, all while fulfilling their true mission of encouraging kids to pick up an instrument.

As Kori Lotito explains, "When you come to the State Theatre, rarely are you going to see 'just' a concert, or 'just' a musician. There is always something that makes each of our performer's unique in their fields, whether that be who they are as individuals, how they showcase their art, or the genre of music they specialize in."

THE BRONX WANDERERS take the stage the night after THE PIANO GUYS, a great return to the "back-to-back shows" the State Theatre is known for.

THE BRONX WANDERERS bill themselves as, "America's Favorite Rock N' Roll Family" and if their multitude of "Best of Vegas" Awards are anything to go by, it is the truth. The band members include a father (Lead Singer and Show Founder, Yo' Vinny), his two sons, and their three high school classmates. With a generation gap of 30+ years between members, it forces the band to play decades of music to satisfy themselves musically, which in turn satisfies each and every audience they've encountered.

Audience's will hear songs from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Billy Joel, the Animals, Queen, and "even an artist or two from today's generation." Coldplay's Viva La Vida is known to be a regular on the setlist. It's a great hodgepodge of music and coupled with their hilarious personal tidbits, it makes for a great show which follows "one family's journey together through life and music."

Tickets for THE PIANO GUYS, THE BRONX WANDERERS, and so many more shows in the State Theatre's 2022-2023 Season, are available now at statetheatre.org, or by calling the State Theatre Box Office Monday thru Friday, 10AM - 4PM at 610-252-3132.

Showtimes for the shows mentioned above are:

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band: September 9th, 7:30PM
The Piano Guys: September 15th, 7:30PM
The Bronx Wanderers: September 16th, 7:00PM


