Star Of The Day Presents A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL

Based on the 1983 Cult Movie of the same name, a young boy named Ralphie Parker only wants one thing for Christmas: a Red Ryder BB gun. However, he is not sure he will ever make it to Christmas, between his brother Randy and the school bully Scut Farkus.

Whenever he tells someone how much he wants it, he/she tells him that he will shoot his eye out and refuses to get it for him. Even a department store Santa Claus tells him the same thing. After Ralphie gets a C+, he gets teased again by Scut.

In response, Ralphie beats him very badly while cursing loudly. However, his parents do not get mad at him, and on Christmas morning, he gets the BB gun, since his father had one at that age. When he goes to try it out, the bullet ricochets and knocks off his glasses, which he accidentally steps upon while looking for them. He makes up a story about an icicle, and his parents believe him.

In the end, a horde of dogs come in and steal the Christmas turkey, so his family goes out for "Chinese turkey," or duck.

