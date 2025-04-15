Settlement Music School To Host 117th Anniversary Gala April 26

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On April 26, 2025, 6:30 p.m. at the 2300 Arena (2300 Swanson Street, Philadelphia), Settlement Music School will hold its 117th Anniversary Gala, celebrating the mosaic of artists, students, teachers, and community members that make its five branches into valued community hubs across the Greater Philadelphia Area.

Settlement's Annual Gala is its largest fundraising event, supporting the more than $3 million in financial aid that is given to students every year. This year's event will honor the Marrazzo Family Foundation, founded by Ellie and Jeff Marrazzo, for their remarkable work with arts integrated early childhood education in Philadelphia. The Foundation is an early supporter and leading proponent of Settlement's KWEST initiative, a research-based early childhood curriculum project with the ability to reach youth through creative pedagogy born out of Settlement's Kaleidoscope Preschool Arts Enrichment Program. KWEST seeks to create opportunities for any educator, anywhere, any time, in any space to integrate music, creative movement, and visual arts into the education of any child. Ellie and Jeff believe that creativity and the skillsets that it develops will be more essential to success in the future state of our economy than ever before.

Settlement Music School's 117th Anniversary Gala is chaired by violinist Juliette Kang and cellist Thomas Kraines; two Settlement faculty members whose careers and contributions to Philadelphia arts exemplify the mosaic of experiences that make up the School's community. Juliette Kang brings her remarkable experience as First Associate Concertmaster, Joseph and Marie Field Chair of the Philadelphia Orchestra to Settlement's classrooms, teaching lessons to students of all ages. Thomas Kraines also shares his extraordinary expertise as a composer and performer with the Daedalus Quartet, working with Settlement's advanced study program to guide students toward a future career in music.

Over the past 117 years, Settlement Music School's dedication to accessible creative arts education has built a strong foundation of support for all community members to experience and benefit from the arts. Visit settlementmusic.org/give-now/annual-gala/ and donate to support the Gala, the Kaleidoscope Preschool Arts Enrichment Program, and the financial aid offered to 60% of the Settlement Music School student population. You can also participate in the 117th Anniversary auction and raffle (settlementmusic.org/auction-raffle) for a chance to win big prizes! You do not need to attend the gala to win the auction or raffle.

