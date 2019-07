Russian Opera Workshop Presents Free Performances Of Tchaikovsky's THE MAID OF ORLEANS

Russian Opera Workshop will present a concert of Russian Romances (July 29) and Tchaikovsky's The Maid of Orleans (July 30, 31 & August 1).

Free performances start at 7:30 PM and take place at the Helen Corning Warden Theater at AVA, 1920 Spruce Street, Philadelphia. Tickets not required. Open seating.

A concert of Russian Romances will offer songs and romances by Aliabiev, Rimsky-Korsakoff, Gretchaninoff, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff and Medtner.

On July 30, 31 & August 1, Russian Opera Workshop will present Tchaikovsky's opera, The Maid of Orleans.

Performance Casts

Joan of Arc - Elana Gleason (7/30), Julia Gershkoff (7/31), Rachel Eve Holmes (8/1)

Agnès Sorel - Hanxiao Wang (7/30), Natalie Almeter (7/31), Lauryn Moscon (8/1)

King Charles VII - Martin Luther Clark

Thibaut d'Arc - Eric Delagrange

Raymond - Noah Donahue

Dunois - Tim Renner

Lionel - Powell Brumm

Archbishop, Bertrand (Peasant), Soldier, Lauret (Knight) - Anthony Whitson-Martini

Solo Angel - Kira Neary (7/30), Savannah Whittenburg (7/31), Stéphanie Brassard (8/1)

Angels - Laura Stanell, Vanessa Moya, Madeline Manaker, Alexandra Wiebe, Elsa Dougherty, Ava Borowski, Livia Somkuti





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You