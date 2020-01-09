RENT Returns To The State Theatre With Two Shows On February 9

RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning landmark rock musical written by Jonathan Larson, will return to Easton in a 20th Anniversary production that promises to be as impactful and exciting as the original. The tour hits the State Theatre with two shows on February 9th.

"For the past 20 years, RENT has touched the lives of audiences around the world from Broadway to regional productions to high school auditoriums," notes Producer Stephen Gabriel. "We're thrilled to introduce a new generation to this timeless story of love, friendship and community. "

A re-imagining of Puccini's La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters-love.

The show received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996 to ecstatic reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. RENT is winner of the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It is one of only five musicals to win both awards.

Based on original direction by Michael Greif (Tony and Drama Desk Nominations, RENT), Evan Ensign re-stages the 20th anniversary tour. Original Broadway creatives Marlies Yearby (Choreography), Angela Wendt (Costume Design), and Tim Weil (Music Supervision and Additional Arrangements) are joined by Jonathan Spencer (Lighting Design), Keith Caggiano (Sound Design), MiRi Park (Associate Choreographer), and Matthew E. Maraffi (adapting original scenic design by Paul Clay) to make up the creative team for the tour.

The RENT 20th Anniversary Tour is produced by Work Light Productions whose other touring productions include the 2016 Olivier Award-winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Bandstand, and the upcoming tour of the TONY award winning musical Ain't Too Proud.

Show times are 3:00PM & 8:00PM. Tickets are $65 & $59 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610.252.3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org.





