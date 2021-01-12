Quintessence Theatre Presents an Encore Broadcast Of THE LITTLE PRINCESS

Due to popular demand, Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic repertory theatre, is offering a special filmed version of their holiday hit The Little Princess. This recording of a live performance from the show's initial run offers audiences the opportunity to watch whenever they like from January 25 - 31.

This production of Frances Hodgson Burnett's timeless tale features a four-person ensemble cast directed by founding member of Pig Iron Theatre Company Suli Holum. All four actors performed from specially designed home studios, with sets and props created by Lortel Award winning designer You-Shin Chen, costumes by Tiffany Bacon, and original music composed by Liz Filios. Priyanka Shetty served as cultural consultant and co-adaptor. Video design is by Quintessence's Artistic Associate Lee Cortopassi.

Playing multiple roles, the acting ensemble features Renea Brown* (American Shakespeare Center, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Chesapeake Shakespeare, and The Kennedy Center) as Sara Crewe and Quintessence favorite Leigha Kato* (Quintessence's The Wizard of Oz, Saint Joan, Mother Courage) as Miss Minchin. They are joined by Simran Bal (Victory Gardens Theater, Rasaka Theater, and Redtwist Theatre) and Jacinta Yelland (Quintessence's One Man, Two Guvnors; Almanac Dance Circus Theatre, Tribe of Fools, and Zen Zen Zo Physical Theatre.)

*denotes a member of Actor's Equity Association

Beloved for her generosity, kindness, and intelligence, Sara Crewe leads a life straight out of a fairy tale. Amidst the swirl of a lavish thirteenth birthday party, news reaches Miss Minchin's Boarding School that Sara's father has died overseas. The family is ruined, and Sara's fortune vanishes overnight. With no tuition to pay school fees, Sara is stripped of her possessions, banished to an attic, and forced to toil as Miss Minchin's servant. Equipped with only her books, vivid imagination, and the devotion of her well-earned friends, Sara discovers her innate power and that there is more to a meaningful life than pretty dresses and glittering jewels. From the celebrated writer of The Secret Garden, Frances Hodgson Burnett's 1902 play The Little Princess is the perfect adventure for the whole family.

Visit www.QTGrep.org or call 215.987.4450 to purchase access to the recording of The Little Princess. After purchase, the recording can be watched at any time January 25 - 31.

"Sara Crewe came to life as a character in a popular magazine serial and took the London and New York stage by storm at the turn of the 20th century. While most people know the book or movies that the play inspired, we are thrilled to return to Burnett's original play and to adapt it for a virtual performance medium," shares Quintessence Artistic Director Alex Burns. "Burnett said Sara's adventures were created 'for children and grown-up children.' In this challenging time when we are not able to gather as families, we call upon all children, and will use our theatrical magic to bring our family and yours together virtually with Sara's story"

Founded in 2009, award-winning Quintessence Theatre Group uses the classics to explore the fundamental question of what it is to be human in today's world. Through intimate, visceral, and innovative productions of epic theatre, Quintessence pursues its vision to become the Delaware Valley's center for progressive humanism and an engine for radical empathy through the classics.

Quintessence Theatre is excited to be part of the vanguard of American theatres creating virtual theatre. Quintessence collaborated with EasyLive.io to keep its artists and audiences safe while continuing its tradition of family classics for the holidays. Quintessence is grateful to Actors' Equity Association for approving this virtual production and encore broadcast, and for the use of Actors' Equity artists and stage managers in the creation of this virtual theatre experience.

Access to the recording is $29. Access is free for Season XI Subscribers. For more on subscription pricing, visit QTGrep.org.