Quintessence Theatre Group Extends Synge Festival Repertory Performances

Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic repertory theatre, recently began its tenth anniversary season of progressive classic theatre. Due to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, the company has announced that its productions of The Playboy of the Western World and The Synge Triptych have been extended one week. The productions will now close on Sunday, November 3. All performances of this repertory at the Sedgwick Theater, 7137 Germantown Ave., Mt. Airy, Philadelphia, 19119.a?? To purchase tickets, visit www.QTGrep.orga??or call 215.987.4450.

Alexander Burns, the director of both parts of the repertory and Artistic Director of Quintessence Theatre Group said, "The plays of J. M. Synge continue to resonate with Philadelphia audiences today. Synge's most famous comedy The Playboy of the Western World questions the moral integrity of popular opinion, and the fickleness of mob mentality, asking whether facts or a good story are more important in the creation of a hero or a villain. Synge's heart-rending tragedy Riders to the Sea - the first piece in The Synge Triptych - questions humankind's ability to control the power of nature."

"Hundreds of people attended our first J. M. Synge Festival weekend of performances, recitations, and poetry," said David Lloyd Olson, Quintessence Theatre Group's Managing Director. "I enjoyed seeing community members joining our cast in reading poems and singing their favorite Irish tunes, and our out of town festival attendees loved experiencing all that the Mt. Airy neighborhood has to offer."

Burns added, "Synge's plays are visceral, timeless works of theatre that helped to shape the Irish identity before the Easter Rising, and informed the writing of Samuel Beckett, Martin McDonough, Conor McPherson and other Irish luminaries to this day."

Added Performances:

Wed, Oct 30 - 7:30pm - The Synge Triptych

Thurs, Oct 31 - 7:30pm - The Playboy of the Western World

Fri, Nov 1 - 7:30pm - The Synge Triptych

Sat, Nov 2 - 2pm - The Synge Triptych

Sat, Nov 2 - 7:30pm - The Playboy of the Western World

Sun, Nov 3 - 3pm - The Synge Triptych

The Playboy of the Western World and The Synge Triptych are produced as part of the Synge Festival. Quintessence is celebrating the legacy of J. M. Synge who the Guardian named the spiritual godfather of contemporary Irish drama. His complete works will be presented in two festival weekends October 18-20 and October 25-27 with performances of both pieces, and recitations of Synge's other two full length plays: Deirdre of the Sorrows and The Well of Saints. Following evening performances on Friday and Saturday, festival attendees are invited to a Pint and a Poem sponsored by Guinness where Synge's poetry will be read and free pints of Guinness will be offered along with traditional Irish music and dance.

The idea for the festival was conceived by Burns over a year ago. He shared, "It is a rare opportunity to experience all of one writer's work in one location over the course of a weekend. The Synge Festival allows both aficionados and first-time viewers to experience the full scope of one of the world's greatest writers. Audiences continue to be astounded by the beauty of Synge's poetry and the incredible humor of his plays."





