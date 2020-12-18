Quintessence Theatre Group Extends Interactive THE LITTLE PRINCESS

Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic repertory theatre, continues its celebrated seven-year tradition of presenting classics for the entire family during the holiday season with a full virtual production of Frances Hodgson Burnett's The Little Princess. This production, perfect for the holiday season, is a hit, and the company is now extending it through January 3.

The show features a four-person ensemble cast directed by founding member of Pig Iron Theatre Company Suli Holum. All four actors perform live from specially designed home studios, with sets and props created by Lortel Award winning designer You-Shin Chen, costumes by Tiffany Bacon, and original music composed by Liz Filios. Priyanka Shetty joins Suli Holum as cultural consultant and co-adaptor as they bring this classic play to the virtual stage. Quintessence's Artistic Associate Lee Cortopassi is the video designer. Frances Hodgson Burnett's timeless tale of one little girl's resilience and imagination promises family fun and interactivity, with the chance for young viewers to even make a cameo appearance onscreen.

The added shows are:

Wednesday, December 30 - Noon & 7pm

Thursday, December 31 - 7pm

Friday, January 1 - No performance

Saturday, January 2 - 2pm & 7pm

Sunday, January 3 - 3pm

Playing multiple roles, the acting ensemble includes Quintessence favorite Leigha Kato* (Quintessence's The Wizard of Oz, Saint Joan, Mother Courage). She will be joined by Simran Bal (Victory Gardens Theater, Rasaka Theater, and Redtwist Theatre), Renea Brown* (American Shakespeare Center, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Chesapeake Shakespeare, and The Kennedy Center) and Jacinta Yelland (Quintessence's One Man, Two Guvnors; Almanac Dance Circus Theatre, Tribe of Fools, and Zen Zen Zo Physical Theatre.)

*denotes a member of Actor's Equity Association

"I'm so excited to be developing The Little Princess for the 21st century, when bridging distance and building connection through the power of storytelling feels more important than ever," says Holum. "Our team is concocting a delightful digital experience for audiences of all ages full of magic, wonder, and fun."

Beloved for her generosity, kindness, and intelligence, Sara Crewe leads a life straight out of a fairy tale. Amidst the swirl of a lavish thirteenth birthday party, news reaches Miss Minchin's Boarding School that Sara's father has died overseas. The family is ruined, and Sara's fortune vanishes overnight. With no tuition to pay school fees, Sara is stripped of her possessions, banished to an attic, and forced to toil as Miss Minchin's servant. Equipped with only her books, vivid imagination, and the devotion of her well-earned friends, Sara discovers her innate power and that there is more to a meaningful life than pretty dresses and glittering jewels. From the celebrated writer of The Secret Garden, Frances Hodgson Burnett's 1902 play The Little Princess is the perfect holiday adventure for the whole family.

Visit www.QTGrep.org or call 215.987.4450 to purchase tickets to The Little Princess. General admission tickets are available now-January 3.

"Sara Crewe came to life as a character in a popular magazine serial and took the London and New York stage by storm at the turn of the 20th century. While most people know the book or movies that the play inspired, we are thrilled to return to Burnett's original play and to adapt it for a new virtual live performance medium," shares Quintessence Artistic Director Alex Burns. "Burnett said Sara's adventures were created 'for children and grown-up children.' In this challenging time when we are not able to gather as families, we call upon all children, and will use our theatrical magic to bring our family and yours together virtually with Sara's story this holiday season."

Founded in 2009, award-winning Quintessence Theatre Group uses the classics to explore the fundamental question of what it is to be human in today's world. Through intimate, visceral, and innovative productions of epic theatre, Quintessence pursues its vision to become the Delaware Valley's center for progressive humanism and an engine for radical empathy through the classics.

Quintessence Theatre is excited to be part of the vanguard of American theatres creating live virtual theatre. Collaborating with EasyLive.io Quintessence will use state of the art streaming technology to keep its artists and audiences safe while continuing its tradition of family classics for the holidays. Quintessence is grateful to Actors' Equity Association for approving this virtual production, and for the use of Actors' Equity artists and stage managers in the creation of this virtual theatre event.

General Admission virtual tickets are $29 per household