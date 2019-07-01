Puyero Hosts Week De La Independencia With July 4th Foods With Venezuelan Twist

Puyero Venezuelan Flavor (524 S. 4th Street) honors Week De La Independencia with a ten day-long celebration of American and Venezuelan Independence Days. The casual quick-serve eatery, located in the heart of South Street Headhouse District, will serve the US's most popular July 4th foods but with a Venezuelan street twist. From July 5th to July 14th, look for a special menu of burgers, street foods, fresh juices, shakes (Chicha) and an over-sized patacon burger. The Week De La Independencia menu will be available in addition to the standard daily menu.

Puyero will be close for July 4th but be open regular hours other days. Regular hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30am to 9:00pm, Friday and Saturday, 11:30am to 10:00pm, and Sunday 11:30am to 9:00pm. For more about Puyero, visit http://www.puyeroflavor.com/ or call (267) 928-4584.

Each year, the United States and Venezuela celebrate their independence days on July 4th and July 5th, respectively. Puyero owners Gil and Simon Arends, and Manuela Villasmil, look to the occasion as an opportunity to bring together the two cultures through their love of food.

"The 5th of July is Venezuela's Independence Day and we'll be celebrating back-to-back independence days with America by featuring a special mouth-watering menu," said Simon. "Puyero's special celebration of Week De La Independencia has become a Philadelphia tradition, now entering its third year." He continued, "We're bringing our street burgers back packed with so many layers of flavors. It's loaded with cabbage, ham, gouda cheese and mozzarella cheese, beef patties, fried potato strips (kind of like hash browns), ketchup, mustard and our homemade green mayo. If you want to go full tropical, we have the giant patacon burger which will come with crispy fried green plantains instead of buns."

"We will feature the pepito, a sub (or hoagie roll) stuffed with grilled steak or grilled chicken, white cheese, pico de gallo and topped with ketchup and green mayo! A favorite among Venezuelans in Philly. So you know... Está bueno!"

New for this year, Puyero will feature for the first time the Choripan. Manuela said, ""The Choripan is an absolute MUST at barbecues in Venezuela. It is a long roll stuffed with chorizo, chimichurri sauce and fried cheese! Independence Day was the perfect occasion to bring out this absolute winner and one of my personal favorites."

To break the heat, Puyero will serve up a special summer edition of the Chicha.

The Chicha de Dulce de Leche will feature dulce de leche and cinnamon topped with cookie crumb. On top of the Venezulan shake, Puyero will also add some tropical flavors with the addition of new juices - starting with Passion Fruit and Mango.

"Venezuelans have been asking for these juices for a while now, and we thought summertime is just the perfect time for such refreshing flavors" says Manuela. "They are a great addition to our cilantro lemonade and papelón con limón."

As a little extra-extra, to go along with all of your eats, you can get some home made spicy sauce with any of your orders! So remember to ask when visiting Puyero.

This year's Week De La Independencia menu includes:

* Patacon Burger - beef patty between two fried plantains, with gouda cheese, mozzarella, ham, cabbage, chips, green mayo, ketchup and mustard $10 (includes a side of plantain chips) (v)



* Street Burger - beef patty, with gouda cheese, mozzarella, ham, cabbage, chips, green mayo, ketchup and mustard $10 (includes a side of plantain chips) (v)



* Pepito - stuffed in a bread roll, your choice of grilled chicken, beef or mixed, pico de gallo, white cheese, with ketchup and green mayo $10 (includes a side of plantain chips)



* Choripan - stuffed in a bread roll, chorizo, chimichurri, and fried cheese $10 (includes a side of plantain chips)

* Chicha de Dulce de Leche - rice based shake with dulce de leche and cinnamon topped with cookie crumbs. $3.00



* Chicha - rice based shake. $3.00

* Passion Fruit Juice and Mango Juice - $3.00

* Cilantro Lemonade - $3.00

* Papelón con Limón - refreshing Venezuelan beverage made with papelón water. $3.00.

(v) Item can be made vegetarian

"We are always looking for ways to introduce people to more flavors from Venezuela," said Manuela. "Celebrating back-to-back independence days was the perfect occasion to expand our menu and get creative. Let's bring out the big buns and have some summer fun!"

For more information about Puyero, visit http://www.puyeroflavor.com/ or call (267) 928-4584.





