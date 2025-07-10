Poe-Inspired Concert Comes to Allentown for Two Nights Only

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Star of the Day’s “The Divas!” will present an original concert inspired by the works of Edgar Allan Poe, running for two nights only—Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18 at 7:30 PM—at Between the Lines, 725 N. 15th Street in Allentown, PA.

Blending music, narration, and theatrical flair, the concert explores Poe’s most haunting stories and poems through gothic melodies, dramatic readings, and striking visual staging. From the percussive unease of The Tell-Tale Heart to the mournful beauty of Annabel Lee, the evening channels the spirit of Poe’s most iconic works through a musical lens.

The event will feature vocal performances by Star of the Day’s “The Divas!,” narrations performed in candlelit settings, and a chorus of singers costumed in Victorian mourning attire. Audiences can also expect a special appearance by a certain raven with plenty to say.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in black for the occasion. Tickets are $16 (plus fees) and can be purchased online. Seating is limited.

For more information, visit staroftheday.org