Piffaro, The Renaissance Band, and Tenet Vocal Artists Will Perform 'Ein Kind Geborn'

This December, Piffaro, The Renaissance Band will join forces with New York City’s “splendid” (New York Times) Tenet Vocal Artists for a German Christmas program called Ein Kind Geborn.

Combining the evocative sounds of sackbuts, shawms, dulcians, and other period instruments with Tenet’s radiant voices in a program of music by Michael Praetorius and his contemporaries, the program will transport audiences to the candlelit churches of 16th-17th century German and capture the contemplative spirit and quiet joy of Christmas.

“Praetorius’s bigger works are amazingly beautiful and spectacular,” says Priscilla Herreid, Piffaro’s Artistic Director. “But I wanted to shine a light on some of his earlier, more intimate music — exquisite works that reflect his roots as the son of a Lutheran pastor. These pieces embody the Reformation ideal that sacred music should be communal and heartfelt. This is music that has brought people together for centuries to reflect, connect, and find light in the darkness of winter.”

Performances will take place at:

St. Vincent Ferrer, New York City – Thursday, December 4

Church of the Holy Trinity, Rittenhouse Square – Friday December 5

St. Martin-in-the-Fields, Chestnut Hill – Saturday, December 6

Westminster Presbyterian Church, Wilmington – Sunday, December 7

A professionally filmed performance will also be available to stream December 19 – January 1, bringing the warmth and wonder of this program to audiences everywhere.

Tickets start at $29, with free admission for youth and students. Visit piffaro.org or call 215-235-8469.