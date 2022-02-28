Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Get A First Look At TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER At Theatre Horizon

pixeltracker

In TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER, Ijames has reimagined Sally Hemmings and Thomas Jefferson as a student and a dean at a southern American university.

Feb. 28, 2022  

Theatre Horizon will present the regional premiere of James Ijames' TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER, now playing through March 20, 2022. Directed by Lauren E. Turner, the production will run at 401 DeKalb Street, Norristown.

"James Ijames has a long history with Theatre Horizon and we are thrilled to be the artistic home for this regional premiere," says Theatre Horizon Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jensen. "I am especially excited to welcome this group of nationally-recognized artists, hailing from New Orleans and Philadelphia, who are the perfect people to be telling this story. This play asks us to wrestle with history in order to construct a new future. It's equal parts provocative, visionary, and hilarious."

In TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER, Ijames has reimagined Sally Hemmings and Thomas Jefferson as a student and a dean at a southern American university. Welcome to Commonwealth of Virginia University, where a modern education is rooted in the nation's "complicated" history. As the campus wrestles with its antebellum legacy and the names of slave-owners on university buildings, Sally finds herself locked in a more personal battle with Dean TJ.

One of the American theatre's most ingenious truth-tellers, Ijames (WHITE, 2016/17 Season) creates a world that dismantles the legacies that keep us bound amidst a swirl of marching bands, step teams, and bubbly tour guides. How do we reckon with an inheritance we never asked for? The production features Sean Close as TJ, Noelle Diane Johnson as Pam, Adaeze Nwoko as Annette, Devon Sinclair as Howard, and Syndey Banks as Sally, with Zipporah Brown and Brennen Malone as the understudies.

Tickets are $25-$35, with $15 student and theater industry tickets available. A limited number of $2 tickets are available for Norristown residents with proof of Norristown address. More information at theatrehorizon.org.

Photo Credit: Daniel Kontz.

Photos: Get A First Look At TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER At Theatre Horizon

Photos: Get A First Look At TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER At Theatre Horizon
Adaeze Nwoko

Photos: Get A First Look At TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER At Theatre Horizon
Adaeze Nwoko, Sydney Banks, and Noelle Diane Johnson

Photos: Get A First Look At TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER At Theatre Horizon
Devon Sinclair and Sean Close

Photos: Get A First Look At TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER At Theatre Horizon
Devon Sinclair

Photos: Get A First Look At TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER At Theatre Horizon
Noelle Diane Johnson and Adaeze Nwoko

Photos: Get A First Look At TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER At Theatre Horizon
Noelle Diane Johnson

Photos: Get A First Look At TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER At Theatre Horizon
Noelle Diane Johnson, Sydney Banks, and Adaeze Nwoko

Photos: Get A First Look At TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER At Theatre Horizon
Noelle Diane Johnson, Sydney Banks, and Devon Sinclair

Photos: Get A First Look At TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER At Theatre Horizon
Sean Close and Sydney Banks

Photos: Get A First Look At TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER At Theatre Horizon
Sydney Banks and Devon Sinclair

Photos: Get A First Look At TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER At Theatre Horizon
Sydney Banks and Sean Close

Photos: Get A First Look At TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER At Theatre Horizon
Sydney Banks and Sean Close

Photos: Get A First Look At TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER At Theatre Horizon
Sydney Banks

Photos: Get A First Look At TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER At Theatre Horizon
Sydney Banks



Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes

More Hot Stories For You

  • Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Hits All The Right Notes at Beck Center
  • IDAGIO And The Cleveland Orchestra Announce Collaboration & Launch Of Global Concert Hall Streams
  • CHRIS ROCK: EGO DEATH WORLD TOUR 2022 Announced At Playhouse Square!
  • Great Lakes Theater to Hold Auditions for Actor-Teachers