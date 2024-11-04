Photos: Curio Theatre Company Presents THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Curio Theatre Company is kicking off its anniversary season with the Philadelphia premiere of Larissa Fasthorse’s Broadway hit, The Thanksgiving Play. Check out photos of the cast below!

The play was a hit on Broadway and has been one of the most produced plays in the country. Curio Theatre Co-Founder, Tim Martin, is directs this premiere which runs October 23-November 9.

In The Thanksgiving Play, four (very) well-intentioned theatre people walk into an elementary school. The work at hand: a Thanksgiving pageant that won’t ruffle any feathers. What could possibly go wrong? In MacArthur Genius FastHorse’s skewering and satirical comedy, well, just about everything. Rambunctious, thorny and not altogether politically correct, The Thanksgiving Play serves up the hypocrisies of woke America on a big, family-style, platter.

“We are excited to open our 20th Anniversary Season by bringing you the Philadelphia Premiere of Larissa Fasthorse's comedy, The Thanksgiving Play and it is my honor to direct this piece,” said Martin. “Our playwright was tired of hearing many theatres say that they couldn’t produce plays with Native characters because there weren't enough Native actors. This play is her response. Four well-meaning theatre artists come together to create a play for an elementary school, all the while struggling with the need for Native representation. Watch and laugh as they sort through cultural myths of our nation's favorite family-focused turkey feast, by America's premiere Lakota playwright”.

The cast includes Felicia Leicht as Alicia, Paul Harrold as Caden, Rachel Gluck as Logan and Nathan Joseph as Jaxton. Harrold returns to Curio after appearing in last season’s Old Stock, which Gluck directed. Joseph returns to Curio after appearing in The Complete Deaths in 2023.

The set of The Thanksgiving Play is designed by Curio Artistic Director and co-founder Paul Kuhn, who has set the bar locally for sets from reused and recycled set pieces. Aetna Gallagher is the Costume and Props Designer. Siobhan Ehresmann is the LIghting Designer. Natali Merrill is the Sound Designer. Celia HuttonJohns is the Stage and Production Manager

Opening Night is Saturday, October 26, at 8 p.m. Curio Theatre Company is located inside the Calvary Center for Culture and Community at 4740 Baltimore Avenue. Find tickets and more information at www.curiotheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Gudelunas Photography

Paul Harrold, Felica Leicht, Nathan Joseph, Rachel Gluck

Nathan Joseph, Paul Harrold, Felicia Leicht, Rachel Gluck

Paul Harrold, Felicia Leicht, Rachel Gluck, Nathan Joseph

Felicia Leicht, Rachel Gluck, Paul Harrold, Nathan Joseph

Rachel Gluck, Paul Harrold, Nathan Joseph, Felicia Leicht

