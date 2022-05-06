Philly Truce Day To Preview New Play About Columbine

PHILLY TRUCE DAY will take place at Lighthouse Field, 101 E. Erie Avenue in Philadelphia beginning at noon on Saturday May 7, 2022. Among the offerings that have this "culture carnival" living up to its billing is a sneak preview of the new play 4/20/99: A Story of Columbine.

4/20/99: A Story of Columbine follows the before, during, and aftermath events of the 1999 Columbine High School Massacre, one of the deadliest acts of domestic terrorism in modern-day American history, memorialized to ensure the story is never forgotten.

Playwright and director Autumn Marie Cazier, 22, who has experienced personal loss due to gun violence, crafted the script from artifacts of the event that ushered in the modern era of violence among and against young people -particularly for notoriety.

"Two disturbed young men left a world of hurt in their wake. Their journal entries, audio and video recordings, reveal a sobering reality that is important for the world to know. Its relevance also remains an open wound. Gun violence continues to be a prominent issue, and school shootings have only worsened in the past 23 years. Philadelphia, Littleton, we all share our grief," said Cazier.

Cazier reached out to PHILLY TRUCE with a general inquiry about supporting their cause. The timing couldn't have been better. After attending a rehearsal of the play, PHILLY TRUCE co-creators Mazzie Casher and Steve Pickens were moved to include two scenes in their upcoming PHILLY TRUCE DAY event on May 7th.

"To hear in their own words what drove those guys to do what they did sounded like everything we know is fueling a lot of the gun violence here today," said Casher. "They were angry, felt unheard and unseen, and most telling is that they wanted infamy. A factor we've seen frequently in perpetrators since."

4/20/99: A Story of Columbine won't open until May 20 at the Waterfront South Theatre in Camden. PHILLY TRUCE DAY offers not only a glimpse into the full play, but a glimpse into how we got to where we are today.

For more information on 4/20/99: A Story of Columbine visit https://www.astoryofcolumbine.com/