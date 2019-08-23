Philly Improv Theater Presents Eight Original Comedy Shows In 2019 Fringe Festival

Philly Improv Theater (PHIT) announces that they will have eight shows as part of the 2019 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. PHIT most recently participated in the 2018 Festival in their home at the Adrienne Theater. "We are showcasing many of our longtime performers challenging themselves in new ways. We are also welcoming artists new to the theater to bridge the worlds of alternative and traditional comedy," said Mike Marbach, artistic director of the theater.

2 Bed, 1 Bath

Grief and trauma surface on people in different ways. Two Bedroom, One Bath is a dramedy that examines these strong emotions in the shared living space of two completely different roommates who are navigating love, life, and bad plumbing. Created by Oliva Kram. Shows are September 4th - 7th at 7pm with a matinee on September 7th at 3:30pm.

Myths & Monsters: An Improvised Hero's Journey

The muse takes a hold of the wheel in this rolling improvised freestyle verse performance. Nick Gillette's latest solo project showcases a storyteller who has dropped the act of being in control of the story. Always live, never the same twice, one night only. Created by Nick Gillette (Almanac Circus Dance Theater). Shows are September 4th - 7th at 8:30pm with a matinee on September 7th at 5:00pm.

Harrison: A Life in Transition

An autobiographical one-man show written and performed by Harrison Scantling. Harrison shares the story of his transition from female to male, chronicling his journey from childhood to adulthood. Created and performed by Harrison Scantling. Shows are September 11th- 14th at 7pm with a matinee on September 14th at 2pm.

Riot in Rittenhouse: A Philly Sketch Comedy Show

Sketch comedy about New Philadelphia-- not what we were, but what we're becoming. A show about Philadelphia by Philadelphians, but also by non-Philadelphians- but also by people who lived here but moved. This is getting confusing-- just get down here before the theater gets turned into luxury condos. Directed by Paul Triggiani. Shows are September 11th- 14th at 8pm with a matinee on September 14th at 5pm.

Party at DeeDee's

Reckoning with the existential threat that arises when a massive Coyote crawls out of Lake Michigan and releases an army of ghosts and starts to fold the laws of nature in on themselves is difficult - but not as difficult as maneuvering your 20s! Party At DeeDee's is a new play following a group of partygoers who are desperately trying to become who they're supposed to be the week before The Coyote opens its maw and swallows the world. Written and Directed by Jack O'Keeffe. Shows are September 11th- 14th at 9pm with a matinee on September 14th at 3:30pm.

The Cambridge Footlights International Tour 2019: Look Alive!

Welcome to the Earth exhibit. No touching. No flash photography. Join five real-life human beings as they take you on a whirlwind tour of their bizarre little planet, seen from the outside for the very first time! Forget everything you think you know and learn it all again in this spectacular, sketch-shaped trip through the kinks and quirks of life on Earth. The most renowned sketch troupe of them all (The Independent) embark on another exceptional world tour, performing to over twenty thousand people across two continents. Created and performed by the Cambridge Footlights. Shows are September 15th at 3:30pm & 8pm..

Everybody Loves Each Other These Days

Without a job or a home after graduating from college, Ezra crashes with his sister. After his boyfriend dumps him, Ezra develops a crush on his sister's roommate, Sam. Sam complicates matters by leaving it unclear whether she knows Ezra is pansexual or wrongly assumes he is gay. Written and Directed by Nathan Crawford. Shows are September 18th - 21st at 7pm with a matinee on September 21st at 3:30pm.

¡Que Ridículo!

Just in time for Hispanic Heritage month comes ¡Que Ridículo! A Comedy show that will make you say "How Ridiculous!" This cross-cultural comedy show was constructed through the lens of the immigrant experience. Featuring sketch and improv by ¿Qué?- an all-Spanish-speaking group (except for one white dude)- this show is meant to be enjoyed by English speakers as well as Spanish speakers. Written and performed by Que Comedy. Shows are September 18th - 21st at 8:30pm with a matinee on September 21st at 5pm.

Tickets for all shows are available through Philly Improv Theater at http://phillyimprovtheater.com/ and

also through the FringeArts site http://fringearts.com/

ABOUT PHILLY IMPROV THEATER:

Since its opening in 2005 Philly Improv Theater has been the heart of Philadelphia's rapidly expanding and nationally recognized comedy scene. Philly Improv Theater produces over 1,000 performances annually, with shows on multiple stages, 7 nights a week, every week of the year. Beyond Philadelphia, PHIT's performers tour regularly making appearances at the most prestigious comedy venues across North America. Dedicated to developing talent locally, the Philly Improv Theater Training Center teaches over 1,000 children and adults how to act, improvise, write sketch comedy, and perform stand-up each year. Alumni and performers seen on PHIT's stages have worked on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show, 30 Rock, The Late Show, Two and Half Men, Raising Hope, Key & Peele, Kroll Show, The State, Girl Code, Guy Code, Orange is the New Black, and The Kids in the Hall.

ABOUT THE FRINGE FESTIVAL:

The Fringe Festival is a 16-day-long performing arts celebration that takes over Philadelphia every September, boasting hundreds of performances by international, national and Philadelphia-based artists, presented by FringeArts. The city's public and private spaces are filled with a curated series of world-class performances and artists independently producing their own work in the true spirit of the international "fringe" movement. The party continues every night with FringeArts' Late Night programming in its beautiful venue on the Delaware waterfront - which houses the La Peg restaurant and bar, as well as an outdoor beer garden with a spectacular view of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. This signature event offers an unparalleled opportunity to see a cross section of the world's greatest arts experimenters at one time, in one city.

ABOUT FRINGEARTS:

FringeArts is Philadelphia's home for contemporary performing arts, showcasing arts innovators from around the globe and cultivating world class Philadelphia- based artists. FringeArts plays a vital role in Philadelphia's vibrant artistic community by presenting a year-round programming series of cutting-edge dance, theater, and music performances presented at its striking venue on the Delaware waterfront; the annual Fringe Festival which takes over Philadelphia with hundreds of artistically daring and socially engaging performances; and by providing opportunities for Philadelphia artists to develop and showcase new work. FringeArts believes in art making that tests boundaries-inspiring new ideas, passionate discussion and conceptual thinking, all essential for a healthy and vibrant society.





