Philly Celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

Indigenous Peoples' Day Philly 2019 is an Indigenous art and culture celebration that will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Penn Treaty Park (1301 N. Beach St.) from 11a-5p. In its third year, IPD Philly continues to create an important space for increasing awareness and encouraging dialogue about the Indigenous people of this land and the collective history that we all share as Americans.

IPD Philly will bring community together for a celebration of song, dance, beautiful art, and traditional foods. Additionally, IPD Philly will acknowledge and honor the Lenni-Lenape of today, whose traditional homelands are where Philadelphia now stands. This year, IPD Philly will present the work of local Indigenous artists and offer interactive programs that encourage guests to engage with educators to learn about Indigenous traditions and culture.

What is now called Penn Treaty Park is a significant place where the Great Elm Tree of Shackamaxon once stood. It is where sachems of the Lenni-Lenape and other tribes from the Lenapehoking territory would meet for council. Indigenous Peoples' Day Philly is proud to honor the space by bringing our diverse Philadelphia Indigenous community together in celebration of our resilience, strength, and beauty.

IPD Philly is open to the public and is a family friendly event. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish/suggested donation of $10 adults and $5 for children 12 years+ and elders. Tickets are available at the door or online: https://ipdphilly2019tickets.eventbrite.com





