Philly AIDS Thrift Pivots For 15th Anniversary With Drive-in Movie Night Featuring 'Beetlejuice'

Philadelphia's largest thrift store also hosts their biggest sale of the year.

Philly AIDS Thrift in collaboration with Philadelphia Film Society presents a special Halloween-themed, family-friendly, socially distanced night at the movies! Philly AIDS Thrift 15th Anniversary Drive-In Movie Night featuring Tim Burton's Beetlejuice will take place at Philadelphia Navy Yard on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, with doors opening at 6:00pm and showtime at 7:00pm.

The Halloween classic is the perfect choice for the non-profit organization that has become known as one of the largest retail stores for costumes, accessories and decoration during spooky season each and every year. In addition to the Drive-In Movie Night, Philly AIDS Thrift will host their biggest sale of the year from Thursday, October 8th to Sunday, October 11th. Look for a different sale running each day, plus complimentary cake while supplies last each day.

Tickets for the Drive-In Movie Night are $30 per car and are available on the PFS website at http://filmadelphia.org/events/philly-aids-thrift-beetlejuice/ For more about Philly AIDS Thrift and their anniversary sale, visit http://phillyaidsthrift.com/

"We are so excited to be able to find a way to celebrate with our supporters, fans and shoppers around the city," said Philly AIDS Thrift Co-Founder Christina Kallas-Saritsoglou. "Fifteen years in business and raising millions of dollars is a major milestone that I am thankful every day to be a part of - we've built relationships over those 15 years with shoppers, donors, volunteers and service providing organizations. I am so proud of all we have accomplished together - and specifically am so proud of our staff and all the volunteers that keep supporting us! We look forward to the next 15 years of being committed to both supporting local HIV organizations and to serve the community by selling interesting, eclectic and affordable items!"

Prior to COVID 19 and the mandatory shut-down, Philly AIDS Thrift had awarded $298,750 to 26 location grant organizations. The organization was also heading toward a major fundraising and grant-giving milestone.

Since the shut-down, the retail operation has reopened for business with many new changes to adapt to the "new" normal. One of those changes was a new anniversary event to replace the huge fall block party. Other changes include health and safety protocols in the two PAT stores, including limited custom occupancy, changes to the volunteer program, and new donation days on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (Noon to 6:00pm). The organization has also created a new donation receiving entrance 50 feet to the left of the main entrance - to keep all areas socially distanced and less congested. Other protocols include staff temperature checks daily, requiring all staff and costumers to wear masks inside the store, the availability of hand sanitizer in the store, and the closing of dressing rooms for the current time. Current hours for the store are Monday to Saturday, from 11:00am to 7:00pm, and Sunday 11:00am to 6:00pm.

Philly AIDS Thrift 15th Anniversary Drive-In Movie Night featuring Tim Burton's Beetlejuice will take place at Philadelphia Navy Yard on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Tickets are $30 per car with each car enjoying admission to the movie plus a free bag of tricks and treats. Attendees can feel free to bring their own dinner - or enjoy food from a selection of local food trucks on site. (Food trucks are being confirmed, with a list to be released prior to the event.)

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, BEETLEJUICE! Say his name and he will appear! Look for the legend to welcome guests and help Philly AIDS Thrift pay tribute to this exciting milestone!

"We were pretty discouraged and disheartened to know our annual anniversary block party couldn't take place," said Kallas-Saritsoglou. "We challenged ourselves to make the most of the situation and get out of the box to create something new, wonderful and fun - but safe of course too. I attended one of the first pop-up Drive-In Socials at the Navy Yard earlier this year and thought it was fun, fantastic, vintage and safe - and the wheels started turning. We hope everyone can join us for this truly special night."

Tickets for this event must be purchased in advance at the PFS website. No box office sales will be conducted on the site at the event. The drive-in will open one hour before listed showtimes. Beetlejuice will run for approximately 92 minutes. Films begin officially at sundown. All cars should come with a confirmation email on their phone, or a printed ticket for check-in.

Philly AIDS Thrift and the PFS Drive-In will strictly adhere to local and state approved safety guidelines for drive-ins. All attendees and employees must wear a mask when not seated inside their vehicle. All attendees must maintain at least a 6ft distance between others. No one is to leave the immediate area of their vehicle except when going to the restroom. Obey postings at the restroom entrances. Capacity limits must be adhered to.

Additionally: No Pets or Animals of any kind are permitted on site, except certified service animals. One vehicle per parking space. Absolutely no grilling, cooking, or open flames. Speed limit is 5 mph. Attendees must be able to turn off all lights including, but not limited to, automatic headlights, dome lights inside the car, LED screens on the dashboard, etc. and be sure to keep feet off of the brake pedal. Engines are not permitted to run A/C. If attendees use their vehicle's radio, please leave the ignition in the "accessories" position. Attendees may not sit on their roof. Management reserves the right to remove attendees from the premises who do not abide by these rules.

As part of its anniversary celebration, Philly AIDS Thrift hosts their biggest sale of the year every fall. This year's four day sale will include big savings, plus free birthday cake all weekend long.

Thursday, October 8th

EVERYTHING $10 or less is 25% OFF!

Friday, October 9th

Everything $10 to $20 is 25% OFF!

Saturday, October 10th

Everything $20 to $100 is 25% OFF!

Sunday, October 11th

Everything over $100 is 25% OFF!

HELPING HIV/AIDS SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS

Last year, Philly AIDS Thrift had award nearly $300,000 to 26 different organizations, including:

Access Matters

ACT UP Philadelphia

Action Wellness (formerly ActionAIDS)

AIDS Delaware

AIDS Fund

AIDS Law Project of Pennsylvania

AIM Angels In Motion

Atttic Youth Center

Bebashi Transition to Hope

Calcutta House -

Camp Dreamcatcher

CATA - Comite de Apoyo a los Trabajadores Agricolas

COLOURS Organization

Congreso de Latinos Unidos, Inc.

Drexel University / Camp Bright Feathers

Family Service of Chester County

Family Service of Montgomery County

Family Services of Chester County

GALAEI - UAC

LGBT Elder Initiative

MANNA (Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance)

Mazzoni Center

Neighborhood United Against Drugs

One Day At A Time/Urban Affairs Coalition

Philly Black Pride

Planned Parenthood Keystone

Prevention Point Philadelphia

RHD Morris Home

Safehouse

Siloam Wellness

William Way LGBT Community Center

In 2020, Philly AIDS Thrift has its sights set on a huge fundraising number which will be revealed as part of the anniversary celebration. For the next round of grants, look for the cycle to be announced and open in November, and close at the end of January. Funding will be awarded in February of 2020.

"The movie night and retail shopping sales are so important to our fundraising," said Board President Micharl Byrne. "We are working hard to support organizations that need us - and organizations that are also serving those with HIV/ AIDS during the global pandemic. We hope you can support our work and join us - and watch for news on our next grant cycle out by November. We are hoping for the best and working out our dollar total. Thanks for supporting us for 15 years - and here's to the next 15!"

