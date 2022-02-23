Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Bravo Brass Comes to Center City, March 12

The PYO Music Institute's Bravo Brass ensemble will present "Instant Classics - Enduring Favorites for Brass Ensembles" on Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. in Center City Philadelphia at Saint Mark's Church - 1625 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA.

This very special concert will offer the audience an opportunity to hear classical music in the remarkable acoustics of St. Mark's Church. Paul Bryan, Director and Conductor of Bravo Brass and Dean at Curtis Institute of Music, raves about this experience. He said, "Not only am I always proud of the outstanding work of our music students, being in this beautiful setting makes it an extraordinary evening."

Bravo Brass, founded in 1997, is the brass ensemble program of the PYO Music Institute led by Director and Conductor Paul Bryan. The only year-round brass ensemble in the Philadelphia area and one of only three in the country, Bravo Brass offers the highest level of individual and ensemble training and performance opportunities for the most accomplished young brass musicians in the area.

General admission tickets are $15. Students under 18 are free. For more information about Bravo Brass and the PYO Music Institute and tickets, please visit www.pyomusic.org or call (215) 545-0502.