 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus Unveils SLAY BELLS RING Concert Lineup

Three concerts will take place December 4 and 6 at the Independence Seaport Museum.

By: Nov. 17, 2025
Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus Unveils SLAY BELLS RING Concert Lineup Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus will present its annual holiday concert SLAY BELLS RING on December 4 and 6, offering a program that will include traditional carols, sacred works, contemporary selections, and comedic material. The performances will feature vocalists alongside choreographed dance elements.

This year, the chorus will give three performances at the theater inside the Independence Seaport Museum, a venue chosen to accommodate the ensemble’s increasing membership and audience size. Tickets, priced between $35 and $65, are available through the organization’s website. Admission includes access to the museum’s exhibitions.

Founded in 1981, the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus is one of the oldest LGBTQ+ choral groups in the United States. The ensemble focuses on diversity, inclusion, and LGBTQ+ visibility through musical performance and community engagement. The organization operates as a nonprofit 501(c)(3). More information is available at pgmc.org.




Need more Philadelphia Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos