Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus Unveils SLAY BELLS RING Concert Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus will present its annual holiday concert SLAY BELLS RING on December 4 and 6, offering a program that will include traditional carols, sacred works, contemporary selections, and comedic material. The performances will feature vocalists alongside choreographed dance elements.

This year, the chorus will give three performances at the theater inside the Independence Seaport Museum, a venue chosen to accommodate the ensemble’s increasing membership and audience size. Tickets, priced between $35 and $65, are available through the organization’s website. Admission includes access to the museum’s exhibitions.

Founded in 1981, the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus is one of the oldest LGBTQ+ choral groups in the United States. The ensemble focuses on diversity, inclusion, and LGBTQ+ visibility through musical performance and community engagement. The organization operates as a nonprofit 501(c)(3). More information is available at pgmc.org.