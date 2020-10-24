Philadelphia Chamber Music Society Presents Five Live-Streams This November

Each concert will be livestreamed on a pay-what-you-can basis.

The Philadelphia Chamber Music Society's fall season continues with five live performances during the month of November. Each will be live-streamed to their entire audience on a pay-what-you-wish basis via YouTube, Facebook, and our website, pcmsconcerts.org.

In-person attendance for these events is limited to 25, as per the state of Pennsylvania's capacity restrictions for indoor events. While we have reached the 25-person limit for all of our fall events, we are maintaining waiting lists should more tickets become available.

November performances take place at the American Philosophical Society's Benjamin Franklin Hall [APS] in Philadelphia, one block from the Liberty Bell. See below for individual concert, artist, and program information. For more information on PCMS live-streams, please visit our website.

