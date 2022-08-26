Philadelphia Ballet to Present CINDERELLA in October

Philadelphia Ballet has announced the opening of its 2022/2023 performance season with Ben Stevenson's Cinderella, the treasured family classic that has captivated audiences of all ages. Cinderella will begin the company's new season on October 13, running 10 performances only at the Academy of Music, through October 23. Tickets are now available at philadelphiaballet.org/2022-2023-season/cinderella/.

"It is a delight to embark on our new season with one of the most beloved and classic family stories, which is sure to capture the imagination of ballet lovers of all ages," said Angel Corella, The Ruth & A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director. "We hope our audiences will join us for a production full of magic, romance, and breathtaking dance as the company returns to the stage this October."

Set to Sergei Prokofiev's passionate and expansive score, Ben Stevenson's version of Cinderella has captivated audiences with its emotionally compelling portrayal of this cherished ballet. Cinderella follows its heroine's journey as she falls in love with a handsome prince, overcomes the influences of her wicked stepfamily, and makes her own dreams come true. Beloved by generations, this is a story where wishes come true, courage triumphs over cruelty, and a lost slipper leads to a happily ever after.

"It is always a thrill to inaugurate a new performance season, and it is hard to imagine a more fitting opening than Cinderella, a ballet that continues to delight audiences young and old with its heartwarming story and enchanting choreography," said Shelly Power, The Dr. Carolyn Newsom Executive Director. "This grand and sweeping production is also the perfect way to introduce our newly-expanded Company of 50 dancers to our audiences. Whether you know the tale by heart or are experiencing it for the very first time, Cinderella offers something for everyone to treasure."

The Philadelphia Ballet production of Ben Stevenson's Cinderella is made possible by Independence Blue Cross.

For more information about Cinderella and the other productions of Philadelphia Ballet's upcoming 2022/2023 season, which include George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®, New Works, The Sleeping Beauty, a trio of works by George Balanchine, and Coppélia, please visit philadelphiaballet.org.

About Philadelphia Ballet

Founded in 1963 by Barbara Weisberger, a protégé of George Balanchine, Philadelphia Ballet is one of the nation's premier ballet companies and a true cultural treasure of Philadelphia. Furthering a nearly sixty-year artistic lineage in Philadelphia, The Ruth & A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director Angel Corella leads an ensemble of 50 dancers from around the world and an ever-evolving repertoire of classic and contemporary works. The Dr. Carolyn Newsom Executive Director Shelly Power spearheads development and strategic plans to strengthen and expand the company's presence and impact locally, nationally, and internationally. Recognized as one of the top ten ballet companies in the United States, Philadelphia Ballet's 30-member Board of Trustees is led by local business leader and philanthropist David F. Hoffman. In addition to its performances on the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus, Philadelphia Ballet serves more than 30,000 individuals across the region every year with hands-on arts education and engagement activities brought to children and adults alike regardless of ability or socioeconomic background. The School of Philadelphia Ballet offers the highest caliber dance education of any program in the Greater Philadelphia area. For more, visit philadelphiaballet.org or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Philadelphia Ballet is supported in part by a grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Community & Economic Development and receives support from The Philadelphia Cultural Fund and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.