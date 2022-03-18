'Performance Outside The Proscenium' International Arts Conference Begins Registration Next Week

The Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas (LMDA) will open registration for their 2022 International LMDA Conference next Wednesday, March 23. This year's theme is "Performance Outside the Proscenium."

The Conference will be held both online and in Philadelphia, PA U.S.A. on the traditional lands of the Lenni-Lenape from July 20-24, 2022. All artists, educators, and lovers of live performance are welcome to attend! Learn more about the Conference here: https://lmda.org/2022-conference

The irreverently funny and provocative Bearded Ladies Cabaret, based in Philadelphia but seen most recently at the Guggenheim in New York City, along with Philly filmmaker Aidan Un made a short video (4 minutes) inviting all to the LMDA Conference: https://youtu.be/eIeO9e0mqH0

LMDA President Bryan Moore says, "For over 35 years, LMDA has grown to become a multi-country service organization for artists working as dramaturgs and in many associated fields in the performing arts and beyond. Our most recent, multi-conference theme of 'Crossing Borders' encouraged dramaturgs to meet and learn from colleagues from different cultures and regions to develop skills and expand the field. Over the past couple years, LMDA reached more members and expanded collaborations globally through its first digital conference (2020), its first conference in Latin America (2021), and through initiatives like Dramaturging the Phoenix and the International Dramaturgy Lab. We are excited to continue LMDA's mission with this ground-breaking gathering in Philadelphia, as we further explore the many variations and future potential of dramaturgy and theatre performance."

Conference registration packages range from $50-$525. Early Bird Registration runs from March 23-May 31. Regular Registration Rates go into effect on June 1. The Conference will conclude with a Gala at the Union Trust in Philadelphia which will be open to the public. Conference registration packages and Gala tickets are available on their website: www.lmda.org beginning March 23. The Gala will feature cocktails, dinner, awards, and dancing to the tunes of Philadelphia's West Philly Orchestra (WPO) at the Union Trust. Tickets are $50/person.

LMDA is partnering with Uncle Bobbie's Coffee and Books. Uncle Bobbie's will have a Pop-Up Book Shop at the Conference Hub, the Hamilton Family Arts Center. Their pop-up shop will feature work by Philadelphia performing artists as well as books by LMDA members.

In addition, Conference Participants will have the opportunity to take advantage of:

A free six month individual membership with the Network of Ensemble Theaters (NET) which offers access to all NET programming and resource sharing tools (April-September 2022).

Free books from Playwrights Canada Press and Broadway Play Publishing (available in lobby at the in-person conference)

Be entered into a raffle for gift certificates from Old City Philadelphia businesses including a spa experience from Hand and Stone Massage and meals from the Red Parasol Cafe and Campo's Cheesesteaks (in-person participants only)

There are also registration discounts available for students, volunteers, early career dramaturgs, and LMDA Members. LMDA has special registration discounts for Theatre Philadelphia's Philly Industry Card, Black Theatre Alliance of Philadelphia (BTAP), Philadelphia Asian Performing Artists (PAPA), Association for Theatre in Higher Education (ATHE), Network of Ensemble Theaters (NET), Dramaturgs Network, Theatrical Sound Designers and Composers Association (TSDCA), Dramatists Guild of America, 2022 PlayPenn Artists, and Directors Gathering (DG).

LMDA Scholarships are open to all. Thanks to United Airways and LMDA donors, LMDA is able to offer scholarships for both housing and travel. LMDA is also partnering with the Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) to provide caregiver subsidies.

The Conference Hub at the Hamilton Family Arts Center in Center City is fully physically accessible. In addition, we have selected satellite locations for events which are also accessible. LMDA will be providing both a Quiet Room as well as a Lactation/Quiet Child Room at the Hub with the support of PAAL. Comfort items are welcome. ASL will be provided by Philadelphia's Hands Up Productions: ASL Interpretation and several TBA sessions will be available in both Spanish and English. The majority of the Conference will be held in English.

"We are a true artist-centered community," said Conference Chair Jacqueline Goldfinger. "As a proud Philadelphia theatre artist, I am honored to have the opportunity to share our work with the national and international communities, and to engage in rigorous conversations that will strengthen artistic work in Philadelphia and beyond. We hope that you will join us online or in-person this summer!"