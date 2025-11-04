People's Light Brings a New Adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL to the Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



People’s Light will present a joyful new staging of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, running November 19, 2025, through January 4, 2026, on the Leonard C. Haas Stage. The production is directed by Molly Rosa Houlahan and adapted by Producing Artistic Director Zak Berkman, who also composed the original music with arrangements by Mitch Chakour.

This fresh adaptation reimagines Dickens’ timeless story through the eyes of a child, infusing it with warmth, humor, and wonder. Ian Merrill Peakes (Birthday Candles, Ghosts) stars as Ebenezer Scrooge, joined by a cast of People’s Light favorites and eight young artists from the theatre’s Teen Performance Lab. The production blends classic English carols with Berkman’s Barrymore-nominated score and new choreography, creating a family-friendly celebration of kindness and redemption.

“At its heart, A Christmas Carol is about imagination—about seeing the world and one another with wonder,” said Berkman. “This production celebrates that sense of childlike discovery. It’s filled with laughter, music, and moments of awe that remind us how joy and generosity can transform not just one person, but an entire community.”

A companion concept album featuring songs from A Christmas Carol by Berkman and Chakour will be available for purchase throughout the run. Proceeds will benefit People’s Light’s arts and education programs and the Chester County Food Bank.

People’s Light will continue its commitment to accessibility with a Relaxed Performance on Sunday, December 7 at 2 p.m., including ASL interpretation and a sensory-friendly pre-show tour, and Open Captioning during all performances from December 30–January 4.

People’s Light’s A Christmas Carol runs November 19 through January 4 at the Leonard C. Haas Stage, 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA. Tickets and accessibility details are available at peopleslight.org.