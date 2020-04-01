Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival Cancels 2020 Summer Performances

In response to the COVID-19 (virus) outbreak, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival has announced the cancelation of all performances for its upcoming summer season. The Festival's box office and administrative offices on the DeSales University campus will remain closed for the near term while the staff works remotely to facilitate options for ticket holders.



"It is with a heavy heart that we make this decision. We do so for the well-being of our artists, staff, volunteers, and patrons," said Producing Artistic Director Patrick Mulcahy. "We'll be back in full force for summer 2021, which we hope will include the same extraordinary plays. We'll look forward to gathering together next season so that our audience may again be renewed and refreshed by the artistry they so enjoy."



For the convenience of PSF patrons, and in order to manage high call volume, the patron services team asks that patrons not call the box office at this time. The team will reach out directly to ticket holders in the coming weeks to facilitate ticket donations and other options. The Festival asks for patience as that process will take some time due to volume, and invites patrons to consider converting their tickets to tax-deductible gifts to assist the Festival during this difficult time, and to compensate artists for work already invested in the 2020 season.



There has never been a better time to donate to PSF.



Information regarding digital content offerings as well as PSF's Luminosity Gala, previously scheduled for May 30 and now postponed, will be released at a later time.





