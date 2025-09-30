Penn Live Arts Receives $5 Million Gift for Edward W. Kane Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Penn Live Arts at the University of Pennsylvania received $5 million gift to support and name the 325-seat proscenium theatre in the new Student Performing Arts Center, designed by Steven Holl Architects and currently under construction.

The theatre will boast an orchestra pit, a state-of-the-art fly system, and deep stage design suited to a wide range of performances; when the building opens in early 2027, the Edward W. Kane Theatre will serve the 2,000-plus undergraduate students on Penn’s campus who participate in performance groups ranging from dance to musical theatre and beyond.

“The performing arts are an integral part of the human experience, and at Penn we seek for them to play an even greater role in the lives of our students and for our broader community,” said Penn President J. Larry Jameson. “Ed and Marty’s support ensures that this cornerstone of student and cultural life, paired with artistic exploration, will continue to grow and flourish, and I am deeply grateful for their generosity.”

With approximately 1 in 4 students participating in performance groups on campus, space has long been at a premium. Remedying this longstanding issue, the Edward W. Kane Theatre will be the crown jewel of the new Student Performing Arts Center, with seating capacity tailored for student performances and a stage spacious enough to accommodate a wide range of performance groups and technically advanced productions.

“Enabling students to rehearse and perform in spaces built specifically for their craft, whether dance or musical theatre—it’s hard to understate that impact,” said Christoper A. Gruits, executive & artistic director of Penn Live Arts. “We are tremendously thankful to Ed and Marty, who understand that students benefit from participation in the performing arts regardless of their major and that this supports their creativity and leadership more broadly.”

A former trustee of the University, Ed Kane and his wife, Marty, have also served on the Board of Advisors at Penn Vet and the Morris Arboretum & Gardens and have a long history of supporting Penn. “Marty and I have experienced the value both of Penn and of the performing arts firsthand,” said Kane, speaking of the recent gift. “There’s no better way to elevate both than by supporting this exciting new space and the thousands of students who will bring it to life.”