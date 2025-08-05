PRIMARY TRUST and More Set for Philadelphia Theatre Company 2025–2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Philadelphia Theatre Company has announced its 2025–2026 season, featuring three bold mainstage productions and a lineup of special events, youth programming, and community engagement.

The season includes the Pulitzer Prize-winning Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, a contemporary 95-minute adaptation of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar by Tyler Dobrowsky, and the world premiere of Wilderness Generation by Pulitzer Prize-winning Philadelphian James Ijames. Single tickets are now on sale, with prices ranging from $25 to $55.

“This season is a celebration of the ties that bind,” said Co-Artistic Director Tyler Dobrowsky. “Whether through quiet resilience, political upheaval, or the laughter and longing of a family reunion, these plays ask who we are, who our people are, and how we move forward together.”

The season follows the success of PTC’s 2024–2025 lineup, which featured La Egoista by Erlina Ortiz, the world premiere of Night Side Songs by Daniel and Patrick Lazour—soon to be produced at Lincoln Center Theater—and the East Coast full-length premiere of Small Ball, co-produced by Daryl Morey of the Philadelphia 76ers.

2025–2026 MAINSTAGE PRODUCTIONS

Primary Trust

Directed by Amina Robinson

September 19 – October 5, 2025

Kenneth, a quiet loner, loses his job and steps out of his comfort zone for the first time in years. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Eboni Booth, directed by Amina Robinson, PTC presents a warm and hopeful story about second chances, human connection, and the healing power of kindness.

Caesar

Adapted by Tyler Dobrowsky | Directed by Morgan Green

February 6 – 22, 2026

This fast-paced, 95-minute adaptation of Julius Caesar keeps Shakespeare’s text while exploring modern political urgency. When Brutus joins a conspiracy to assassinate Caesar for the good of the Republic, the fallout questions the true cost of protecting democracy.

Wilderness Generation

Directed by Taibi Magar

April 10 – May 3, 2026

This world premiere by James Ijames (Fat Ham) follows five cousins reuniting in the Tidewater South. What begins with joy quickly turns to revelation as family secrets rise to the surface. Directed by Co-Artistic Director Taibi Magar, Wilderness Generation is a moving portrait of legacy, healing, and the emotional weight of what we carry.

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMMING

PTC will present a one-night-only concert version of La Guagua 47, a new musical by Alba Martinez, inspired by her journey to Philadelphia and the city’s multicultural community along the SEPTA 47 bus line. The event date is forthcoming.

In January, two solo shows by Paige Hernandez—Paige in Full and Havana Hop—will highlight PTC’s youth and family programming. These works blend poetry, dance, and music to create accessible and high-energy storytelling for all ages.

Throughout the season, PTC will offer Educator and Community Nights, Student Matinees, and summer youth programs designed to deepen audience engagement and inspire the next generation of theatregoers.

Philadelphia Theatre Company’s 2025–2026 season was named to Philadelphia Magazine’s “Best of Philly” list for Theater Subscriptions. Subscriptions and single tickets are available at www.philatheatreco.org/subscribe or by calling 215-985-0420 x1.