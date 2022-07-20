PHILADELPHIA FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Final Round Of Artists For 60th Anniversary Event

Philadelphia Folk Festival has announced a final round of artists set to perform at its 60th anniversary celebration on August 18-21, 2022.

Over a dozen new acts including 17 year old banjo sensation Nora Brown, Canadian folk favorites Mama's Broke, British Americana duo The Black Feathers, and more will join the marquee alongside Michael Franti & Spearhead, American Acoustic (The Punch Brothers, Watchhouse, Sarah Jarosz), The War and Treaty, Arrested Development, Hiss Golden Messenger, plus workshops, children's activities, and fireside jams. A detailed lineup and schedule for the weekend is now available on the festival's website at folkfest.org.



Philadelphia Folksong Society is also proud to reveal Emily Drinker as winner of its inaugural Martin Stage Melee, a multi-week long performance tournament inviting 32 acts from the Philadelphia Music Co-Op to compete for a Martin Stage slot at the 2022 festival. The accomplished singer-songwriter will bring her soulful brand of folk-pop sensibilities to the Martin Stage on Sunday afternoon.



Additional curated programming at Philadelphia Folk Festival will include artist-led workshops such as Dom Flemons and Nora Brown's This Banjo Surrounds Hate & Forces It To Surrender; Queer Is Folk featuring Crys Matthews, Mo Kenney, Andrea Nardello, and Brittany Ann Tranbaugh, thought-provoking musical sessions from festival host and artist-in-residence Christine Lavin, and more. Also taking place throughout the weekend will be showcases of the immense talents of 37 Philadelphia-area acts from the Philadelphia Folksong Society's Philadelphia Music Co-Op, a campfire open mic, and family-friendly entertainment from Ants on a Log, John Flynn, North Star Puppets, Give & Take Jugglers, and more bringing fun and silliness to the Dulcimer Grove children's area.



The oldest continuously run outdoor music festival in North America, the Philadelphia Folk Festival weaves folkways from all corners of the earth into one can't miss spectacle. Featuring a melodious mix of roots, rock, hip hop and global beats from the Scottish Highlands to the northernmost tip of Scandinavia, the iconic heritage event is known for its transcendent lineups that put the far-reaching influence of the folk canon on full display. Now entering its 60th year, the festival continues to deliver show-stopping productions to a zealous fanbase spanning multiple generations.



A limited run of General Admission and "Friend of the Festival" (VIP) weekend passes are on sale now at their current pricing level. Single Day passes, Camping (RV and Tent), and Virtual Streaming tickets are also available via the festival's website. For more information on pricing, family rates, and PFS membership discounts, visit folkfest.org/60thtickets. All active 59th Festival tickets will be honored.