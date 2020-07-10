No Peeking Theatre Presents INDIGENOUS; An Online Theatrical Presentation Of The Native Experience

No Peeking Theatre has begun a virtual reopening, by producing their repertoire for an online experience that is free to the public. On July 25th, they will release their second show online, titled INDIGENOUS.

"With the current climate of activism and the non stop fight for human rights on several fronts, I wanted to provide something beyond physical aid to my friends and family. I decided to premiere these shows because we are moving nonstop and we are forgetting to feed our souls. These forms of entertainment symbolize that it's ok to rest, to enjoy, to look inside too."

INDIGENOUS is a compilation of stories, poems, songs, and narratives that discuss the Indigenous Experience. Following suit of previous shows like BLACKOUT and In Lak' Ech, the show sets out to invoke a hard discussion by confronting issues through the vein of genuine experience. From blood quantum, stereotypes, and identity, to rituals, songs, and poems, INDIGENOUS implores the audience to absorb some of the most authentic, beautiful, uncomfortable, ugly truths about who and what "America" really is.

Derived and retold from first hand accounts to third person research on case studies, INDIGENOUS delves into understanding, respecting and exploring the experiences, truths, and culture with several viewpoints of and by Indigenous Peoples. This showcase is part of No Peeking Theatre's mission to create a platform for underrepresented populations to have their inspirational and important stories told within the homogenous world of theatre. No Peeking attempts to break that barrier with every show they produce encouraging diversity in every facet of production from design to acting to directing.

In addition to showcasing this work, No Peeking Theatre is accepting donations in order to pay the creators of the show.

INDIGENOUS, premieres July 25th 8:00 PM ("doors open at 7:30) on Youtube Live: ttps://youtu.be/RiRr_znMf-M.

