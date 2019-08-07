Nichole Canuso Dance Company To Present SNEAKERS

Nichole Canuso Dance Company will present Sneakers from September 6 - 10, 2019 at Theatre Exile in Philadelphia, PA.

When someone departs your life they also enter it in a new way. Sneakers is about that shift. Created and performed by Nichole Canuso (Wandering Alice, TAKES, The Garden, Pandæmonium) in collaboration with director Suli Holum and sound designer Michael Kiley, Sneakers is an elegy for what has gone, and a tender tumble through what remains. Sneakers also examines the architecture of memory, and the systems we construct to house the past, the present, the false, the borrowed and the buried.

The last time Canuso, Holum and Kiley collaborated in these same roles, was the Fringe Festival hit Wandering Alice (2008). These three dear friends and collaborators have hovered in one another's orbit over the years, collaborating in different constellations of artists. They return as a trio to create this deeply personal work about grief and consolation, and the architecture of memory.

Sneakers will be performed at Theatre Exile in south Philadelphia Friday, September 6th through Tuesday, September 10th, showing times are as followed: Friday, 6pm; Saturday 7pm; Sunday, 3pm; Monday, 8pm* (*followed by a late-night performance cabaret); Tuesday, 8pm. Theatre Exile is located at 1340 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147. Box office: 215-413-1318. For tickets visit https://fringearts.com/event/sneakers/

*Monday evening's performance will be followed by a late-night cabaret featuring Martha Graham Cracker, Eliza Hardy Jones, Pax Ressler, Emmanuel Delpech and many more. Drinks and snacks will be available throughout the evening.

ABOUT THE MINI-FESTIVAL (Canuso and Wilson's Festival within a festival)

Nichole Canuso is sharing the week of performances with Choreographer/Performer Annie Wilson. Canuso and Wilson are sharing the venue, running their performances in rep and also curating some late-night programming with drinks and snacks available. Full schedule as follows:

• Friday 9/6

• 6pm Sneakers by Canuso

• 9pm bilialien by Wilson (followed by Yesterday's Garbage (late night programming)

• Saturday 9/7

• 3pm bilialien by Wilson

• 8pm Sneakers by Canuso

• Sunday 9/8

• 3pm Sneakers by Canuso

• 8pm bilialien by Wilson (followed by Yesterday's Garbage (late night programming)

• Monday 9/9

• 5pm bilialien by Wilson

• 8pm Sneakers by Canuso (followed by Today's Elegies (late night programming)

• Tuesday 9/10

• 1pm bilialien by Wilson

• 8pm Sneakers by Canuso





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You