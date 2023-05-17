New Principal Dancer Appointed at Philadelphia Ballet

As Philadelphia Ballet enters the final week of its 2022/23 season, The Ruth & A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director Angel Corella, announced that The Deborah and Kurt Hilzinger First Soloist, Ashton Roxander, has been promoted to Principal Dancer, the highest rank in the company. The promotion, which was shared in front of a live audience during the opening night performance of Coppélia, will take effect immediately.

Roxander, who has been with Philadelphia Ballet since 2016, has steadily been promoted throughout the company since starting as a member of Philadelphia Ballet II. His first promotion came in 2017 with Corps de Ballet, then to Soloist during the 2019/2020 Season and onto First Soloist in 2021.

"Ashton began his professional career at Philadelphia Ballet, and it's been a wonderful journey seeing him evolve as an artist," said Angel Corella. "His eagerness to learn and grow and really trust our process has certainly contributed to how quickly he's ascended in the ballet world. I'm excited to see what the next years bring with him as Principal Dancer."

Across his tenure, Roxander has performed in many ballets and roles with Philadelphia Ballet, including Siegfried in Angel Corella's Swan Lake, Cavalier in George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®, Basilio in Angel Corella's Don Quixote and Mercutio in Kenneth Macmillan's Romeo & Juliet.

Philadelphia Ballet also announced the promotions of Charlie Clinton and Yuval Cohen to the rank of Corps de Ballet from Apprentice, and Charlotte Erickson to the rank of Apprentice from PBII.

These promotions will take effect at the beginning of Philadelphia Ballet's 2023/2024 season, which also marks the beginning of a two-year celebration that encompasses 60 years of Philadelphia Ballet that will extend through the 2024/2025 Season, which marks the tenth anniversary of Angel Corella's appointment as Artistic Director.

For more information on upcoming performances, dancer profiles and more please visit philadelphiaballet.org.

