NINE to be Presented at Town And Country Players This Spring

Town and Country Players will present the Tony Award-winning musical Nine, which will run from April 25th through May 10th.

Inspired by Federico Fellini's iconic film 8½, Nine tells the story of Guido Contini, a world-renowned film director facing a creative crisis and navigating a complex web of relationships.

Nine performances run weekends from April 25th to May 10th. Town and Country Players is located on Route 263 in Buckingham. Curtain time is 8 p.m. for Friday and Saturday evening shows and 2 p.m. for Saturday and Sunday matinees. Tickets are $30.

