Music Teacher Noelle Casella Grand Wins PYO Music Institute's Ovation Award For Music Education

The PYO Music Institute has announced the finalists and recipient of the 10th Annual Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute (PYOMI) Ovation Award at the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra’s 83rd Annual Festival Concert, held in Verizon Hall at The Kimmel Center on June 4, 2023.

Bucks County’s Noelle Casella Grand, a PYOMI alumna, was named the 2023 recipient alongside nine fellow finalists who were also honored at the event: Renee Cappetta (Palmyra, NJ), Charles DiGregorio (Feasterville), Harley Givler (Bryn Mawr), Nicholas Handahl (Philadelphia), Daniel Kim (South Brunswick, NJ), Susanna Loewy (West Philadelphia), Irina Rostomashvili (Philadelphia), Susan Steen (Doylestown) and Dr. Andrew Thierauf (Philadelphia).

The Ovation Award, presented with partners J.W. Pepper, Jacobs Music Company, and WRTI 90.1, has been honoring music teachers in the Delaware Valley region since 2014. Music students of any age have the opportunity to nominate music educators who have made an impact on their lives. There have been hundreds of nominations made by current and former students over the past 10 years, and the award highlights the tremendous, life-long impact music educators make on their students. Nominators are asked to write an essay on “How My Music Teacher Changed My Life.”

Noelle Casella Grand has a varied and active career as an orchestral cellist, soloist, and international educator. She is in high demand as an educator both in the United States, as well as abroad. Locally, in Bucks County, she directs the Grand School of Music, conducts the Youth Orchestra of Bucks County and is a cello professor at Bucks County Community College. Most recently, she was appointed as cello professor at The College of New Jersey. She is a frequent guest artist at Lehigh University and the Greater Princeton Youth Orchestra, and she is on the faculty of the Elizabeth College Summer Orchestral Course in Guernsey, UK. Grand’s private cello students bring her much pride as they have been recognized throughout the country and have gone off to pursue music at some of the best conservatories in the world.

After being presented the award, Grand said, “This is very emotional for me. It is such a full circle moment, particularly because Maestro Scaglione was my teacher and conductor. I also noticed the PYO principal double bassist was one of my students in the Youth Orchestra of Bucks County when he was in 6th or 7th grade. I feel proud that he has graduated to PYO. I always knew he had great potential.”

Grand received many nominations for the Ovation Award. Maestro Louis Scaglione said, “We are honored to recognize Noelle as she exemplifies an outstanding teacher who has made a positive impact on her students even beyond their music lessons. Reading her nominations was very endearing, as students talked about the positive difference she has made in their lives.”

One nominator, Emma Botes, wrote, “My cello teacher, Noelle Grand, has changed my life tremendously. Noelle has taught me how to be a good cellist and musician, but more than that, she has taught me how to be a good person.” Another nominator, Benjamin Bastean, wrote in his nomination, “It's Noelle’s charisma, constructiveness, and humbleness that drives improvement in other people, and I am just one example. My life has been altered by her character and her musical abilities, and it's something I'm incredibly grateful for.” A third nominator, Matthew Giannini, adds “She is beyond her years and has a grace and kindness in her manor of teaching that is quite extraordinary.”

Noelle is a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music (UK) where she received a Master of Arts and LRAM Teaching Diploma with distinction. In addition, she holds degrees from Sarah Lawrence College and the Conservatorium van Amsterdam. Grand continues her performance career throughout the United States and Europe.

Established in 1900, Jacobs Music was selected by Steinway & Sons as its only dealer representative in Southeastern and South-Central Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware for sales, technical service and concert and artist service. The company has six showrooms in Philadelphia and Ephrata, PA and Cherry Hill, Princeton and Shrewsbury, NJ and Wilmington, DE. Jacobs Music is one of the nation’s oldest and largest acoustic and digital piano retailers with new, certified, pre-owned and authentic factory restored Steinway & Sons pianos as well as Steinway’s Boston and Essex pianos. Jacobs also offers a vast selection of used instruments from manufacturers around the world and Roland digital pianos. For more information, call 215.568.7800 or visit jacobsmusic.com.

About J.W. Pepper: J.W. Pepper®, based in Exton, PA, was founded in Philadelphia and has grown to become the leading retailer of sheet music. In its 147th year, they serve customers through their website, stores, and two distribution centers. Customer care is at the heart of their services for school music programs, church and community groups, private studios, and performing musicians. For more information, visit jwpepper.com.

About WRTI: WRTI 90.1 FM is a member-supported, non-commercial, values-driven classical music and jazz public media station located in Philadelphia, with 14 frequencies serving listeners in PA, NJ, and DE. The mission of WRTI is to champion music as a vital cultural resource. WRTI’s core values include discovery, curation, performance, community, preservation, and education. A broadcast service of Temple University, WRTI is also an NPR member station. WRTI is on the radio at 90.1 FM, and 24-hour classical and jazz streams are available online at WRTI.org, on the WRTI Mobile App, and on Amazon and Google smart speakers. For more information, visit wrti.org.

Each of the honorees from the past eight years is unique in their own way. The first recipient of the Ovation Award, who was honored in June 2014, is Bill Cain, a music teacher and Band Director at Wissahickon Middle School in the Wissahickon School District. When he received this award he said, “This is the best recognition for an educator that anyone could ever have! Thank you for reminding all music teachers that we are not alone in this battle for music to survive and how important it is for music to stay on the daily schedule in our schools. Schools must teach the whole child and exercise both sides of the brain.” His nominator was Michael Brookshire, who knew Bill for 30 years. Bill taught him when he was the percussion instructor for Upper Moreland High School Band.

The second recipient was 83-year-old saxophonist, teacher, and mentor Tony Williams. His nominator was Mark Mitchell. In his essay, Mitchell explained that Williams not only introduced him to new techniques of playing saxophone, live performances in front of an audience, and jazz music at the Mount Airy Cultural Center that Williams founded, but he also “inspired me to see the importance and desire to give back through volunteerism, he showed me examples of leadership, and he always stated that he uses music as the vehicle to unlock a young person’s potential.” When Williams was presented the award, he beamed. He later said, “Of all the honors I have received, this captures me the most. I am so amazed to be the one chosen among so many outstanding people standing around me.”

The third year a cello teacher, Jennifer Jie Jin, was recognized. She is the Director of the Honor String Ensemble at Archbishop John Carroll High School, Co-Director of Chamber Strings Summer Music Festival, Vivace Music Competition and Vivace Orchestra. Jin’s nominator was Jessica Zhang, a private cello student who plays cello in the Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra. She not only enhanced her cello skills under the guidance of Jin, she also learned to perform in front of an audience. She said, “Mrs. Jin is a super teacher. My cello skill improved quickly under her mentorship, and I was so proud to perform (annually) for a group of seniors. They all looked at me with love, like looking at their grandchild. I suddenly understood why we were here to play.” Jin was honored to be a finalist and totally surprised to receive the grand prize honor. She said, “This honor is a tribute to all music educators who work tirelessly and passionately each and every day. I know that music is more than an interest or hobby. It has a significant impact on all of life as it builds self-esteem, cultural awareness and the desire to achieve.”

In the fourth year, music teacher Dimitri Kauriga, of Southampton, PA received the honor. He taught more than 30 years at Philadelphia High School for Girls as well as being a private teacher. Directly after receiving the honor, Kauriga said, “It’s fantastic to be recognized, but being a part of music is the most beautiful part. When you’re in the process of educating and you later realize the difference you make in someone’s life, it is very meaningful.” Kauriga’s nominator, Elisabeth D’Alessandro, met Kauriga while he taught her music in high school. D’Alessandro writes in her winning essay that Kauriga instilled a love of music in her so strong that she decided to pursue her current profession as a music teacher at The Philadelphia High School for Girls. D’Alessandro writes, “Mr. Kauriga was a model of commitment and dedication. He got to school early, stayed late, and rarely took a break. He embodied the work ethic which he demanded of his students. He inspired generations of students to achieve above and beyond what we thought we could. His faith in our ability gave use the confidence we needed to excel.”

The fifth year, Shelley Beard Santore was the grand prize winner and had two nominators, Julianna Castillo of Wilmington, DE and Nicolette Sullivan-Cozza of Hockessin, DE. Castillo was eloquent. “Mrs. Beard Santore is a dynamic teacher whose work hours extend far beyond her studio. Her encouragement of my passion for music guided me to continue my studies on viola. Beyond teaching, Mrs. Beard Santore spends hours of her personal time arranging additional opportunities for her students. I am deeply indebted to Mrs. Beard Santore for creating an environment that fostered my early love of music through performance and a stimulating community.” Sullivan-Cozza said, “In 2006, when I was just 3 years old, two life-impacting events happened to me. I met the music teacher who would stick with me for life and nurture me into the musician I am today, and I was diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum. While these two things seem unrelated, they are tied closely together, for it is my teacher, Shelley Beard Santore, who helped me learn about music, discover my passion for viola, and, most of all, overcome my disabilities. As she taught me the viola, she would also teach me other skills such as how to maintain eye contact, how to communicate effectively, how to maintain focus, and how to stay flexible. Most of all, Mrs. Shelley gave me my passion, and my voice.”

The sixth Ovation Award winner was legendary music teacher Lee Snyder, 77, of Huntingdon Valley, PA, who has been teaching at Settlement Music School for 47 years as well as having private students. He was nominated by two people, both members of PYO, who were seated on the stage when Snyder was announced as grand prize winner. Grace Wei wrote in her nomination that she was “drawn to his humanity and that his belief in me sparked my genuine joy in music.” Eric Gao wrote that he “has learned innumerable lessons from Mr. Snyder, both in music and life, and that Mr. Snyder is a role model and inspiration to me.” What is remarkable about Snyder is that he has taught hundreds of students over the 40 years who have participated in PYOMI.

The seventh Ovation Award recipient was Susan Ohrt of Elkins Park, PA. She taught music for 33 years at Myers Elementary School in Cheltenham, PA and is the beloved choir director of the children’s and adult community choirs. She officially retired in June. When receiving her award, Ohrt said, “Retiring from teaching music during the time of COVID-19 has been very quiet. The Ovation Award adds the most beautiful and unexpected flower to the bouquet of my career. It is a tribute that I will remember for my lifetime.”

The eighth Ovation Award winner was Charles Salinger, a clarinet player, PYO alumnus, and private teacher. He was also a finalist in 2016 and 2019. Salinger received seven nominations by former and current students One of them, Michael Evans wrote, “Mr. Salinger is more than a teacher. He is a friend, mentor, and inspiration. His grasp on the study of music and his kind personality have made him one of the best figures in my life.” Salinger was totally surprised when presented with the award. He said, “This is so surreal. The fact that music has made such an imprint in my students’ lives is a wonderful feeling. One of his former students was celebrated host of “Fresh Air on NPR, Terry Gross. Salinger said. “Terry told him that what she learned from me helped her understand what to ask in her interviews with musicians. Right there -- THAT’s what teaching is all about!”

The ninth Annual Ovation Award recipient was Sergei Nuissl, the first to be honored posthumously. Mr. Nuissl, a violinist, found his passion in educating young musicians, He served the School District of Philadelphia as an Itinerant Strings Teacher, All-City High School and Middle School Strings Coach, and All-City Orchestra Summer Academy Instructor. He taught private lessons and participated in summer camp programs. Sergei was described as a musician’s musician. He performed regularly in the Kennett Square and Reading Symphony Orchestras as well as various trios and quartets. During the presentation of Mr. Nuissl’s award to his wife by Maestro Louis Scaglione, two students spoke. One of his past students said, “Because of Mr. Nuissl, I realized I loved the violin, and music has become an important part of my life. Mr. Nuissl was fun; he could crack a joke about anything. He made me feel confident.” Another said, “Being his student and having the opportunity to be in his classroom gave me hope that one day, I could be a great violinist like him.”

The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute is the tri-state region’s premier youth orchestra organization for gifted, young, classical musicians, and one of the oldest and most highly regarded youth orchestra organizations in the United States. For 83 years, the PYO Music Institute has been providing professional-caliber musical experiences to young instrumentalists, while thrilling audiences in the Greater Philadelphia region and across the globe.

The organization has nine program divisions: Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO), Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), Young Musicians Debut Orchestra (YMDO), Bravo Brass, Prysm Strings, Pizzicato Players, Philadelphia Youth Jazz Orchestra (PYJO), Philadelphia Youth Symphonic Band (PYSB), and Tune Up Philly - Orchestral Pathways Program. Ranging in age from 5 to 21 years, the musicians of the PYO Music Institute come from a 70-mile radius of Philadelphia encompassing nearly 20 counties within Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Through advanced orchestra repertoire, students are challenged to perform at the highest levels, to strive for advanced musicianship, and to achieve superior technical, musical, and personal application. Former PYOMI musicians currently hold chairs in most of the top 20 professional orchestras in the United States, with 12 PYOMI alumni currently serving in The Philadelphia Orchestra.

Extraordinary artistic leadership is a hallmark of the PYO Music Institute. Adolph Sorian (1940–1941), J.W.F. Leman (1941–1952), William R. Smith (1952–1954), and Joseph Primavera (1954–2005) served as Music Directors, with Maestro Primavera having had the extraordinary distinction of being the longest-serving active conductor of any orchestra in the world. Louis Scaglione, appointed in 1997 by Maestro Primavera and the PYOMI Board of Trustees, continues the legacy of leadership, currently serving as the PYO Music Institute’s President, CEO and Music Director.

For more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2248041®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpyomusic.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.