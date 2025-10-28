Music Director Chris Dragon to Lead the Philly Pops in Kimmel Center Holiday Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Philly Pops will welcome Conductor Chris Dragon to the podium in Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center for his first performance as Music Director in this venue.

This popular Philadelphia tradition features many holiday favorites with a cast of talented performers headed by Broadway stars Nikki Renée Daniels and Jeff Kready. The orchestra will be accompanied by the Philly Pops Chorus, the St. Thomas Gospel Choir, the Philadelphia Boys’ Choir, and a special visitor from the North Pole.

Australian-born conductor Chris Dragon has become known for his electrifying performances and inventive programming. In addition to his new position as Music Director of the Philly Pops, he serves as Resident Conductor of the Colorado Symphony and Music Director of the Greensboro Symphony. Dragon has led major orchestras including the San Francisco Symphony, Cincinnati Pops, and Sydney Symphony, and has shared the stage with accomplished artists such as Joshua Bell, Wu-Tang Clan, Bern Folds, and others. He made his National Symphony debut at the Kennedy Center and performed with Nathaniel Rateliff at Walt Disney Concert Hall.