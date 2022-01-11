Montgomery County's Theatre Horizon Announces 2022 Season

Theatre Horizon has announced their 2022 season, featuring the highly-anticipated regional premiere of James Ijames' TJ Loves Sally 4 Ever and the long-awaited production of Gracie Gardner's Athena, originally scheduled for the 2020-21 Theatre Horizon season.

"We are thrilled to bring two fantastic plays to fruition after postponing them for far too long," said Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jensen. "It is truly a delight to welcome so many of our audience members back into our space, and the entire Theatre Horizon family is looking forward to celebrating the work of the dedicated artists who will bring these two stories to life on our stage."

First, Theatre Horizon will present the regional premiere of acclaimed Philadelphia playwright James Ijames' work TJ Loves Sally 4 Ever. Ijames has reimagined Sally Hemmings and Thomas Jefferson as a student and a dean at a southern American university. As the Commonwealth of Virginia University campus wrestles with its antebellum legacy and the name of slave-owners on university buildings, Sally finds herself locked in a more personal battle with Dean TJ. Ijames dismantles the legacies that keep us bound amidst a swirl of marching bands, step teams, and bubbly tour guides in this satire, directed by Lauren E. Turner, running from February 24 through March 20, 2022.

Next, Theatre Horizon presents Athena by Gracie Gardner-a ferocious comedy where two strong and quick-witted teen athletes, Athena and Mary Wallace, prepare for battle in the National Fencing Champions. Originally slated for the 2020-21 season at Horizon, this fast-paced and hilarious play is directed by Kathryn MacMillan. Athena and Mary are seventeen, determined, and preparing for battle as they risk it all in a breathless series of epic fencing matches in their ruthless pursuit of glory - and friendship-running from May 19 through June 12, 2022.

The safety and health of our artists, staff, and patrons continues to be Theatre Horizon's top priority. Theatre Horizon is closely monitoring local conditions and will adjust schedules as warranted. The company is following and will continue to adhere to guidelines and recommendations provided by the CDC, Montgomery County, and Actors' Equity Association. More information on Theatre Horizon's safety protocols can be found at https://theatrehorizon.org/safety-protocols/.

Single tickets to both shows will be available mid-January. For more information, visit theatrehorizon.org.