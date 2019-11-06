Maestro Louis Scaglione To Conduct the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra

The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra returns to the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall for their second concert of the 2019-2020 season on November 17, at 3 p.m. The ensemble, conducted by Maestro Louis Scaglione, has earned nationwide acclaim for their development of young musicians.

The afternoon's program will open with Brahms: Symphony No. 4, then proceed with Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé and conclude with Respighi: Pini di Roma. The music is suitable for an audience of all ages.

Scaglione said about the performance, "It is invariably an honor to play in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center. Our young musicians maintain the practice schedule, dedicated mindset and take the same stage as professional musicians, and this is extraordinary for their age."

Tickets for the PYO Concert are only $20-30 and can be purchased through Ticket Philadelphia by calling 215.893.1999.

The renowned Philadelphia Youth Orchestra organization, now in its 80th season, is one of the nation's oldest and most respected community music education and youth orchestra performance programs. Training tomorrow's leaders, PYO provides talented young musicians from across the tri-state area with exceptional musical training. Students go on to excel in many diverse fields, and it is with pride that Philadelphia Youth Orchestra notes that many members of the prestigious Philadelphia Orchestra are alumni. For more information, please visit www.pyos.org.

PYO is comprised of six independent program ensembles designed to meet specific needs and experience levels of students selected through a competitive audition process. The anchor group is the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO), conducted by President and Music Director Louis Scaglione, featuring 120 gifted instrumentalists who range in age from 14-21. Young musicians 12-18 years old are featured in PYO's companion ensemble, the Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), which is led by Director and Conductor Maestra Rosalind Erwin, who is Music Director and Conductor of Drexel University Orchestra. Philadelphia Young Musicians Orchestra (PYMO), directed by Maestro Kenneth Bean, is a beginning to intermediate-level full symphonic orchestra that provides most students with their first introduction to large orchestral playing featuring students age 10-17 years old. Bravo Brass, directed by Curtis Institute Dean of Faculty and Students, Paul Bryan, is an all brass ensemble for promising middle and high-school instrumentalists. PRYSM (Philadelphia Region Youth String Music) and PRYSM Young Artists ensembles provide string large ensemble and sectional master class instruction for beginning and intermediate musicians ages 6-14. The director and conductor of PRYSM is Gloria DePasquale, cellist with The Philadelphia Orchestra, and conductor of PRYSM Young Artists is Andrea Weber. Tune Up Philly (TUP) is PYO's free, after-school program, directed by Paul Smith, that focuses on creating and inspiring true community by providing children in under-resourced communities with invaluable opportunities to learn and perform a differentiated orchestral music curriculum. For more information, please visit www.pyos.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You